Sarah Hyland Slams Fans For Speaking Out On Cousin’s Death: ‘You Don’t Know All The Details’

Sarah Hyland is reeling after the sudden death of her 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Hyland’s cousin was killed this past Saturday after he and his father were in an accident with a drunk driver. Reports share that a 2011 Ford Escape, allegedly driven by a man named Jeffrey Eggeling, struck Trevor and his father, Bryan Canaday after the driver ran a red light. Trevor was ejected from the car and died from his injuries, despite the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt and his father is still in the hospital where he will undergo multiple surgeries. Eggeling reportedly fled the scene of the accident but was later apprehended. He has two previous DUI convictions.

After learning of the sad news, Hyland took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the man who killed her beloved cousin.

“JEFFERY EGGERLING had two prior DUI’s and tried to RUN from the scene of the crime after hitting my Uncle’s car SO fast that my 14 yr old cousin, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. JEFFERY EGGERLING is a murderer. May he rot in hell,” she wrote.

And today, Hyland spoke out to fans yet again on Twitter, slamming trolls who had negative things to say about her family, who is obviously going through a very stressful and difficult time.

“I’d like to ask those who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened to my family, to keep them to themselves. You don’t know all the details. And how dare you attack when a beautiful life has been lost.”

So far, Hyland’s most recent tweet has earned her a lot of attention from Twitter followers with over 1,700 likes in addition to 120 plus comments. Many of the Modern Family star’s fans commented on the post to let Sarah know that her family is in their thoughts and prayers.

“So sorry for your loss any of these sicko’s who chose to make any evil comments will one day have to suffer a loss of a loved one as well, and then they will have a tiny inkling of the pain and despair you are currently feeling, stay strong Sarah,” one follower commented.

It is unclear what specifically fans were commenting about Sarah’s cousin and the accident that set her off, but obviously whatever it was really bugged her. Along with the sad news of her cousin’s passing, Hyland also shared a link to Trevor’s Go Fund Me page, which had the goal of raising $25,000 for funeral expenses. Thus far, the campaign has already raised over $30,000 with help from Hyland’s co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, who also shared the link with their fans.

Clifford Canaday is the brother of Sarah’s mother, Melissa Canaday.