Tumblr Under Fire After Announcing The Platform Will Now Ban Adult Content

Tumblr users are not happy after the website announced they would be banning all adult content December 17, Buzzfeed News is reporting. While Tumblr is not a primarily pornographic website, there are many people who use the platform for adult content and are threatening to delete their accounts in wake of the news. Jeff D’Onofrio, CEO of Tumblr, made his own Tumblr post explaining the new intentions of the site and what their goals are moving forward.

“Posts that contain adult content will no longer be allowed on Tumblr, and we’ve updated our Community Guidelines to reflect this policy change,” D’Onfrio wrote. “We recognize Tumblr is also a place to speak freely about topics like art, sex positivity, your relationships, your sexuality, and your personal journey. We want to make sure that we continue to foster this type of diversity of expression in the community, so our new policy strives to strike a balance.”

D’Onfrio also said that this decision took a lot of thought, but that there are plenty of other websites besides Tumblr that people can go to experience adult content.

“We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content,” the post continues. “In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves. Bottom line: There are no shortage of sites on the internet that feature adult content.”

NEW: Tumblr says adult content will no longer be allowed on the site https://t.co/2UWLTqupjV pic.twitter.com/oG1E0Rek4Y — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 3, 2018

This decision comes after the Tumblr app was removed from the Apple App Store in November due to instances of child pornography on the site. Tumblr released a statement that an industry database of known child pornography can usually catch the content and stop it from publishing, but somehow some content still managed to slip through the cracks. The platform admitted that a “routine audit” discovered child pornography that had not been discovered yet and was therefore not in the database and slipped through the cracks. It appears in order to rid the site of child pornography, they’re cracking down on all adult content in general.

So what will and will not be allowed on Tumblr beginning December 17? The new guidelines say that “photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content — including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations — that depicts sex acts” will be forbidden. Artistic nudity, like sculptures, will still be allowed. Content involving breastfeeding is also still allowed because it is not sexual. Written adult content is still permitted as well.