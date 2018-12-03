Kim Karashian Clings To Kanye West During Cold NYC Outing

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been doding rumors that their marriage may be on the rocks, but they’re not showing any signs of a problem during their current trip to New York City.

According to a Dec. 3 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been showing off a ton of PDA while in New York City. The pair first hit the red carpet to watch the Versace Pre Fall 19 Fashion Show on Sunday.

While at the event, Kim stunned in a silver dress, which hung off her ample cleavage. During their photo session on the red carpet, Kanye couldn’t keep his hands off of his wife, and the two posed together in a series of photos, one of which West stuck his tongue out for and flipped his middle fingers in the air.

However, on Monday, things were a bit different. The couple were dressed in more casual attire as they strolled the streets of The Big Apple. Kardashian was photographed wearing skin-tight black leggings, a black shirt, and matching black pointed toe boots. She also donned a black puffer coat to keep her warm in the cold NYC temps.

Kim wore her long, dark hair up in a high ponytail on top of her head, and carried her phone in her hand as she walked next to her husband through the city.

Meanwhile, Kanye rocked a pair of gray pants, white Yeezy sneakers, an orange shirt, and donned a long, black dress coat over top. He also accessorized by wearing a navy blue hat on his head.

During the outing, Kim Kardashian cozied up to Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looped her arm through his as they walked, with Kanye a step ahead of his famous wife.

The outing comes after rumors of the pair going to couples therapy surfaced online. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources dished to Radar Online that the couple known has Kimye were trying to work through their recent issues in counseling.

In insider reveals that Kim is working through issues concerning his bipolar diagnosis and political rants.

“She is trying to figure out how to cope with his illness and the fallout, specifically about his politics. She is supportive and it’s hard for her when people have reacted so strongly,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!