Mystery Solved? – Cowboys Address Staffer On New Orleans Saints’ Sideline During Thursday Night Football

The mystery of the sideline guy in Cowboys gear has been resolved.

This past Thursday night, the longest win streak in the NFL came to an end, but it wasn’t the biggest storyline of that evening. The New Orleans Saints saw their win streak end after 10 games as the Dallas Cowboys defeated them 13-10, but the Who Dat Nation had other concerns. During the game, a guy in Dallas Cowboys gear was wearing a headset and holding a cell phone while standing on the Saints’ sideline, but he remains a mystery no longer.

Thursday night’s game saw Drew Brees and the Saints’ explosive offense look uncharacteristically flat. The defense had problems containing the passing game of the Cowboys even though the tough Saints’ run-D held Ezekiel Elliott in check the majority of the night.

After all was said and done, the Cowboys made their playoff hopes stronger and gave the Saints their second loss of the season. Still, the focus after the game wasn’t so much on the playoff race or win streaks but on the Cowboys guy standing near Saints head coach Sean Payton.

As reported by Inquisitr, the guy was captured in pics posted by Saints fans on Twitter and it was all rather strange. He was wearing a polo with the logo of the Cowboys on it. The man had a headset on and a cell phone in his hand as he walked conspicuously near Payton.

There was a lot of mystery behind the whole situation, but things appear to have finally been cleared up.

What in the hell is a man in Cowboys’ gear, with a cell phone and a headset, doing on the Saints’ sideline behind their head coach? @NFL @Saints @nflnetwork #SaintsCowboys pic.twitter.com/aTeOMjvxlm — Raymond Glover (@bigdaddyray62) November 30, 2018

Not only have the fans been confused by this whole scenario, but the New Orleans Saints organization has been concerned as well. It’s been a few days now, and Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Dallas Cowboys have finally addressed the situation and wanted to clear up everything.

“It’s a member of the game day entertainment staff. He stands next to the ‘green hat’ who is the network TV person who works with the officials to coordinate TV timeouts. His job is to communicate to our internal video board people when a TV time out is coming and how much time is left in that timeout as they come out of a break. He does not stand in the team bench area. They stand just outside the bench area on that side of the field.”

Their reasoning for the staffer on the sideline make sense, but it’s still an interesting situation. The Dallas Cowboys insist that the staffer would never enter the bench area of an opposing team or even come close to it, but that didn’t appear to be the case against the Saints.

As you can see in the photo on the right of this tweet, the Cowboys staffer is extremely close to Sean Payton on the sideline.

The New Orleans Saints and the NFL have not commented on the explanation given by the Cowboys.

It is really difficult to believe that someone trying to infiltrate the opposing team’s sideline would wear the colors of the home team. Obviously, they would stand out a lot and be spotted in a heartbeat, but the Dallas Cowboys swear that wasn’t the case. They say that the staffer was merely part of the TV crew and that he is always in that spot to work on the broadcast. Whether the New Orleans Saints believe that about the mystery man or not, the game is over and it is now in the past.