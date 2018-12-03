Ariana Grande Blasted For Covering 9/11 Tattoo Tribute To Pete Davidson’s Dad With Mac Miller’s Dog’s Name

The pop superstar is being criticized for her latest tattoo switcheroo.

Ariana Grande is known for her disappearing body art in the weeks since her split from Pete Davidson, but her latest ink cover-up has some fans upset. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, the “Thank U, Next” singer has seemingly covered a heartfelt tattoo that paid tribute to ex-fiance Pete Davidson’s late dad with new ink that displays the name of Mac Miller’s dog, Myron.

In July, just a few weeks after announcing her engagement to the Saturday Night Live funnyman, the pop superstar got a tattoo on her foot of the number “8418,” the badge number of Davidson’s father, Scott, who died on September 11, 2001 while working as a firefighter during the Twin Tower attacks. Pete Davidson, who was just 7-years-old when his dad passed away following the 9/11 attacks in New York City, also has the numbers “8418” inked on his left arm.

In a newly posted behind-the-scenes video of her latest single, Grande showed off the new “Myron” tattoo on her foot where her tribute to Davidson’s late father once was, telling her fans how “cool” it is.

But while Ariana Grande seems happy to cover up another part of her Peter Davidson past, not everyone shares her enthusiasm.

Several social media followers took to Twitter to blast the star for being insensitive. One commenter tweeted, “I just saw that @ArianaGrande covered a tattoo of Pete Davidson’s Dad’s badge # with the name of her ex-ex-lover’s dog. Great way to show respect for the loss of firefighters on 9/11. That is some cold s***, Ariana, u really don’t care, do u?”

Others called the move “petty” and “strange.” You can see some of the reaction to Ariana’s new dog tattoo below.

Ariana Grande is a total weirdo for covering up that tattoo of Pete Davidson’s dads badge number with a Mac Miller tribute tat. To me that’s just totally strange as all hell! — xx (@RevDukeSilver) December 3, 2018

Ariana Grande covering up a tattoo in memory of Pete's dad with the name of Mac Miller's dog is the level of petty I aspire to reach — Juliana (@julianalarossa) December 3, 2018

If the force is strong with Ariana Grande, I don't want her to live on this planet anymore. She had a tattoo redone that honored a fire fighter who died on 9-11 changed to honor an adopted dog. — G (@Surreal_Faux) December 3, 2018

Before he began dating Ariana Grande, there were many people that did not know that Pete Davidson lost his father on 9/11. The comedian’s high-profile relationship with the singing superstar brought his personal life much more into the spotlight.

In an interview with Variety, Davidson revealed that he has been in and out of mental health facilities since he was 9-years-old and that he even tried to drown himself in a pool when he was in elementary school. Davidson also revealed how his father’s death during the 9/11 attacks helped shape his career as a comedian.

“If my dad didn’t die, I wouldn’t be a comic,” Davidson said in August. “I’d be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball coach. I learned what death was. …to learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of ‘F**k it. Whatever, dude.’ I’m able to do stand-up and f**k around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened.”