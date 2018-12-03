Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Reveal Unique Baby Name On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are currently expecting their third child together — a baby girl. The Teen Mom OG stars are officially announcing the name of their little girl on this week’s brand new episode of the MTV reality series.

According to a December 3 report by Us Weekly, a brand new sneak peek for Teen Mom OG shows Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Catelynn’s mother — April — heading to get a 4-D ultrasound of their baby girl. In the clip, the ultrasound tech asks the couple if they have decided on a name for their little one yet, and Tyler reveals that they plan to name the new little bundle of joy Tezlee.

The name has the same “lee” sound that both of Catelynn and Tyler’s daughters already share. The couple’s oldest girl, Carly, was placed for adoption when the pair were just teenagers, and their middle child, Novalee, is anxious to become a big sister.

However, Lowell and Baltierra have been going through some tough times. After Catelynn spent months in rehab for depression issues and suicidal thoughts, the couple went through a rocky patch that is currently playing out on the show. They decided to separate for a month during Cate’s pregnancy, which is proving to be hard on the reality star.

“It’s still a couple of weeks until construction on our new home will be done and Tyler can move out. I’m anxious about living separately for a month but I’m trying to stay calm for the sake of our baby,” Lowell is heard saying in the clip.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, another clip from Monday night’s episode features Tyler Baltierra talking to his father, Butch, about his messy marriage to Catelynn Lowell.

When Butch asked if the latest pregnancy was planned, Tyler responded, “F**k no! I’m not gonna bring no f**king innocent kid into this s**t. Does this stop or hinder what process we’re doing? No. So yeah, just because the baby’s here, just because you’re pregnant, that does not mean that anything is gonna change.”

Butch then points out that his son has only been with two women in his life, and asks him if he ever wishes he’d been with more women. “Yeah!” Tyler responds, revealing that he wants to be supportive of the mother to his children — while not being self-destructive in the process.

Fans can see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra as Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.