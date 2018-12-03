WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan To Sign New Contract With WWE, Details On Deal – Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

The Hulkster is about to sign a brand new deal with WWE after years away.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Hulk Hogan made his return to the company after more than three years away and it was as the host of the big pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Since then, there has been a lot of talk as to whether or not the former champion would be back for good, but nothing has happened. Now, rumors are starting up again that Hogan is actually about to sign a brand new deal with WWE and the details on it are interesting.

Back in 2015, Hogan was released by the company for a racist rant that was captured on video and the release of it went viral. During his time away, WWE essentially acted as if he didn’t exist and his name was scrubbed from almost everything possible.

Now, he’s been reinstated back into the WWE Hall of Fame and he has already made an appearance for the promotion with more in the works. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Hogan is actually about to sign a brand-new deal with the company and it is expected to be a Legends contract.

This deal would mean that Hogan and his likeness can be used for merchandise or appearances and things such as that.

WWE

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer states that Hogan’s role in WWE is not yet known and it hasn’t yet been determined if he will be on TV. Meltzer is saying that Hogan will not be wrestling, though, and that means he isn’t getting back into WWE for an in-ring return.

Since being reinstated by WWE, Hulk Hogan appeared backstage at a pay-per-view and delivered an apology speech to the locker room. From there, he went to Saudi Arabia to act as the host for Crown Jewel, but he was only out there for around five minutes.

Hogan also represented WWE at a March of Dimes event near the end of November.

Proud to have @WWE legend @HulkHogan among our esteemed guests and presenters at the March of Dimes #SportsLuncheonNY. Thanks to the generosity of the sports & media communities, today’s event will raise over $1M to help us tackle the biggest health threats to moms and babies. pic.twitter.com/MwmpTcnyaf — March of Dimes (@MarchofDimes) November 27, 2018

It appears as if WWE has put things in the past and that is why Hulk Hogan was reinstated after being gone for three years. This new Legends deal will likely be one that sees Hogan work as an ambassador for the promotion and represent them at different events around the world.

Hulk Hogan’s racist rant is one that took three years off his time with WWE, and he’s just happy that they brought him back at all. His reinstatement is one that has come with a lot of speculation on whether he will wrestle again for the company, but it seems as if that isn’t in the cards. A new deal, though, means that he’s working for them and at least a TV return of some kind isn’t out of the question.