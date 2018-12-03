Meryl Streep Says We Should Be Afraid Of Trump Because His Kids Are ‘In Jeopardy’

She also said that she empathizes with him because she would do 'anything' to get her kids out of trouble.

Academy Award-winner and Trump critic Meryl Streep told an audience at a fundraiser over the weekend that she is afraid of President Donald Trump because his kids are “in jeopardy.” She says that she can understand the president’s mindset as the Mueller investigation focuses in on Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump because she would do “anything” to help her children get out of trouble, according to Vanity Fair, and she believes that he would do the same.

Streep spoke at the Montclair Film Festival’s An Evening with Stephen Colbert fundraiser in New Jersey on Saturday. While chatting over martinis made by the host, she said that she believes people should be wary after it was revealed that prosecutor Robert Mueller is investigating Ivanka and Donald Jr. as part of the Russia investigation.

“I’m scared by [Trump]. By his possibility. I empathize with him. I can’t imagine what his 3 a.m. is like. There is a gathering storm. Everybody feels it. He feels it. His children are in jeopardy and I feel that. I think, what if my children were jeopardy? I would do anything. Anything! To get them out of trouble. So we should be afraid,” she said.

Last week, the news broke that Trump’s children may have been involved in talks to build a Trump Tower in Moscow prior to 2013. Ivanka and Donald Jr. were also briefed on Cohen’s communications on a separate Moscow deal in 2015 and 2016.

Streep has been critical of President Trump on numerous occasions. At a Golden Globes speech in 2017, the 69-year-old actress called out the president for apparently mocking a disabled reporter.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence,” she said.

Trump fired back on Twitter, calling the award-winning actress “over-rated,” an insult he has used against the musical Hamilton, the former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, and the former Today show host Megyn Kelly.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

The actress has also dressed up as Trump on stage in order to do an impersonation of him at a gala in 2016, per the New York Times.

In addition to discussing politics, Streep took the opportunity to speak with Stephen Colbert about her career in acting, from her first professional role in 1975 at a production of Trelawney of the Wells to her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. She told Colbert that she avoids watching her old roles because it reminds her of how insecure she was at the time.