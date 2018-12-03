PETA Slams Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Over Animal Use In Wedding

While Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was one for the books, there were a few people that didn’t particularly like a certain part of the festivities.

According to Page Six, the pair had a busy weekend — taking part in one Western wedding ceremony and another traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. But since photos of horses used in the event have surfaced, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (also known as PETA) are speaking out. On the PETA India Twitter page, they shared a video that details the abuse of white horses in Indian weddings.

The video shows footage of horses that are used during Indian weddings — along with other details, claiming that these animals are “sorely abused.” The video then goes on to share many things about the horses’ “sad” lives, including the fact that they’re kept in filthy sheds that are full of “swarms of flies,” which makes their living conditions miserable.

And along with the video, PETA specifically called out Priyanka and Nick for using horses in their ceremony.

“Dear @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Eles 4 weddings live n chains & horses r controlled w whips, spiked bits. Ppl r rejecting ele rides & having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals.”

Additionally, PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate released a statement on the use of animals in the wedding, saying that Chopra was “ill-served” by not being advised of the firestorm she would face for using animals in her wedding.

“It doesn’t make a person look big or glamorous to promote cruelty to animals who have no choice but to serve. It makes them look small.”

However, Valliyate did go on to applaud some other celebrities for using their platform to stand in unison with PETA.

As the Inquisitr shared this past weekend, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a wonderfully colorful Mehendi ceremony. Chopra rocked a brightly colored gown that is typical in Indian weddings, while Jonas wore a kurta by the same designer. For the occasion, the pair also got matching henna tattoos on their hands.

And the event was certainly a family affair — with Nick’s brothers Kevin, Joe, and Frankie all attending the wedding. They were joined by Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s fiance, Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Both Jonas and Chopra have also posted photos from this past weekend on their Instagram accounts, calling it the day that they had both dreamed of.