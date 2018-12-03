Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease Twists And Turns As Ryan Seemingly Confesses Kiki’s Murder To Ava

Monday’s episode of General Hospital gave viewers some major shockers — and everybody is anxious to see what Tuesday’s show brings. Not only did viewers get a tease regarding a new storyline ahead for Sam, with a throwback to her con days, but Ryan turned everything upside down with Kiki’s murder by seemingly confessing to Ava. What do spoilers reveal about what’s coming up during the December 4 show?

As viewers saw on Monday, Julian and “Kevin” intervened at the PCPD and stopped Ava from shooting Griffin. “Kevin” took Ava back to her place, and at the very end of the episode the two started an interesting conversation. Ryan said that he killed Kiki — and the previews tease that this conversation continues during Tuesday’s show.

General Hospital spoilers, per the Inquisitr, teased that Ryan would make a risky move of some sort during Monday’s episode — and it looks like this was it. Naturally, Ava isn’t going to believe that the man she thinks is Kevin would have killed Kiki, but the sneak peek shared at the end of Monday’s episode teased that he will insist that he did.

Naturally, there is going to be more to the story than this. However, it looks like Ryan will be doing some massive manipulating — and Ava has no idea how ugly this is all going to get.

What happens next in this conversation? It may be that Ryan essentially does confess, but it will seem so outlandish to Ava that she dismisses it entirely. It may also be that Ryan knows that Ava is barely cognizant of anything right now — and he could fully confess, and later manipulate her into thinking she imagined it all. Fans may also want to consider that this show could be playing this out as if it’s actually happening, when it might just be Ryan imagining having the discussion with Ava.

SheKnows Soaps teases that during the next show, Ava will be put on the spot. That may or may not have to do with this conversation with Ryan, as she will soon be facing questions from the PCPD now, too. They initially targeted Griffin as a suspect, but it’s quickly becoming obvious that Ava has been playing some dangerous games that will prompt some investigation.

As this chaos proceeds, Soap Central details that Ava will find herself in an awkward position. It looks likely that Ava will be finding it difficult to tell the difference between what’s true and what’s not — given the combination of her grief, Ryan’s manipulations, and the medications he’s pumping into her. Actress Maura West has already been on fire with these Ava scenes, and it looks as if fans have a lot more to look forward to in the days ahead.

Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as more information emerges about this complicated Ryan/Kevin/Ava/Kiki storyline. Viewers are riveted by the powerful scenes playing out right now, and cannot wait to see where things head next.