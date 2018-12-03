‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Back Together With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is seemingly back together with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

According to a Dec. 3 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry recently celebrated the launch of her new hair care line, named Pothead. The products, which include an oil treatment, volumizing powder, and leave in conditioner, all contain non-intoxicating marijuana extract as part of their ingredients.

While celebrating the launch in New York City with her friends, the Teen Mom 2 star posed for photos at the event with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez. As many fans already know, Lowry is the mother of three boys, Isaac, whom she shares with her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln, whose father is Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and little Lux, who was fathered by Chris.

Kailyn and Chris’ relationship has been very rocky from the start. The reality star has revealed that he cheated on her, and treated her poorly, and then went for a period of about eight months where he didn’t speak to her.

While at the event, Lowry and Lopez cuddled up together as Chris put his arm around Kail and the two held hands while sharing intimate moments.

“At one point, Kail wrapped her arms around him and hugged him for a while. They were really happy,” an insider revealed, adding that Teen Mom 2 cameras rolled on the entire event.

In the past, Chris Lopez has refused to film the MTV reality series with Kailyn Lowry. However, it seems that he may have changed his mind, and that the pair may have rekindled their romance.

Earlier this year, Kailyn told fans in a blog post that although she had very serious relationships with Jo and Javi, that she believes Chris was her “first true love.”

“This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone,” Lowry wrote of Lopez.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, while at the event, Kailyn not only showed off her mended relationship with Chris, but she also showed some serious skin.

The mother-of-three put on a busty show at the event wearing a black lace top with no bra underneath. The low cut top unfortunately shifted during the night and exposed Kailyn’s bare breast and nipple, which photographers caught on camera.

This isn’t the first time that Lowry has had a wardrobe malfunction, and she didn’t seem to let it stop her from celebrating her accomplishment.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV next year.