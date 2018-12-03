Scheana Marie Brought Boyfriend Adam Spott To The L.A. Premiere Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

What has Scheana Marie said about their relationship?

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott faced rumors of a potential split earlier this month but last night, as Scheana and the cast of Vanderpump Rules celebrated the Season 7 premiere party at Mama Lion in Los Angeles, Adam was at her side.

“Premiere party night!” Scheaana proclaimed in an Instagram story on December 2.

In the clip, Scheana was seen wearing a black dress as her boyfriend stood beside her in a white shirt and black blazer.

Also at the event were a number of Scheana’s co-stars, including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Beau Clark, and Lisa Vanderpump. As for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, they were unable to make the event due to their current vacation in Turkey, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were en route to New York City.

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott were first linked to one another over the summer after Scheana allegedly enjoyed a short-lived romance with former Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes. That said, Scheana remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship for months as she continued to bring Adam to a number of her red carpet events.

Below is a photo shared by Scheana of herself and Adam enjoying a night out at the Skybar in West Hollywood, California, months ago.

In September, before Stassi Schroeder outed Scheana Marie and Adam Spott as “gf/bf” on Instagram, Scheana opened up about her feelings for Adam, who she attempted to set up with the momentarily single Brittany Cartwright just one year ago.

“You just have to watch next season,” Scheana teased while chatting with Us Weekly in September. “We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with.”

“I don’t even know if we know … We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend,” she continued of her relationship status with the model.

Scheana then alleged she was “still single.”

“It’s fun. It’s been a little over a year now. I’m living on the West side … All of my single girlfriends live on the West side and all of my friends in relationships live in West Hollywood, which is where Adam lives so he’s my plus one,” she explained to the magazine months ago. “I bring him along, and then it works out. Because I’m literally like the only single person on Vanderpump Rules.”

To see more of Scheana Marie, Adam Spott, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 tonight, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.