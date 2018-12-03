Donald Trump Tweets He’s ‘Looking Forward’ To Funeral For President George HW Bush

The President of the United States, Donald Trump will attend the funeral of former president George HW Bush later this week. Ahead of his attendance, Trump took to Twitter to express that he is looking forward to the funeral and paying his respects to the family.

He tweeted, “Looking forward to being with the Bush Family to pay my respects to President George H.W. Bush.”

While it may seem strange to admit to “looking forward” to something like a funeral, the tweet is relatively tame by Trump standards. CNN reported that Trump will meet privately with the Bush family ahead of the funeral privately on Tuesday at Blair House. The funeral will occur on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral. Trump along with all living Presidents are expected to attend.

When news of the passing of the elder Bush hit last Friday, somebody also posted a statement from Trump and his wife on Twitter. Inquisitr reported that many users of the popular social media network did not believe that the president himself penned those words. They instantly read the eloquent statement and realized that it did not sound like Trump, who was at the G20 summit at the time.

The tweets Trump’s made regarding the late president since the original official statement sound more like his words, even though he’s managed to keep things toned down and respectful for the most part.

One Twitter user had some advice for Trump as he visits the mourning family and attends the state funeral. She replied, “Behave yourself. This is not about you but the loss of a true President.”

Another pointed out that Trump’s words seemed odd at such a sad time. She asked, “How can you be “looking forward” to a funeral!??? #FootinMouth.”

Finally, one commenter stated, “You finally got an invite. But it’s not a party – and not something you should be looking forward to. But carry on.”

While there was some speculation that he might not be invited to the funeral due to his past disrespect to not only the 41st POTUS but also the Bush family in general, Inquisitr reported that the elder Bush asked Trump to his funeral because he did not want to “stiff” a sitting president. It is worth noting that Trump did not attend the late president’s wife, Barbara Bush’s funeral earlier this year, and first lady Melania Trump went instead.

Although the McCain family specifically did not invite the president to Senator John McCain’s funeral earlier this year, Bush felt the office of the president should be revered.

Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University history professor and author, explained, “For Bush 41, Trump is the president, and he does not want to stiff a sitting president, so in his own way, it is magnanimous that he is having Melania and Donald Trump come.”