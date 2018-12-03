Kensington Palace Issues Rare Statement To Deny Alleged Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘Feud’

What feud?

For weeks, rumors have been swirling about some sort of feud between sister-in-laws Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, rumors that Middleton and Markle have been at each other’s throats in recent weeks have been running rampant. One rumor claims that Middleton was mad over how Markle treated her staff ahead of her wedding while countless other small rumors have surfaced.

However, many are insisting that there is no sort of heated royal family rivalry and insiders share that Kate and Meghan really actually good friends. And while Kensington Palace usually keeps out of the drama and countless rumors that the royal family faces day in and day out, this time they decided to set the record straight on the alleged feud. According to People, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace broke his silence on the matter in brief statement.

“This never happened,” the spokesman said.

Additionally, the spokesperson declined to comment on anything else, including a report that Middleton was “left in tears” over Princess Charlotte’s fitting for her bridesmaids dress for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, saying that they will not be drawn into additional reports.

And all of the rumors seem to be weighing heavy on Meghan Markle. While the former actress is used to being in the press from time to time before being linked to Prince Harry, her name is in the papers almost every day and it’s very stressful. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the 37-year-old thinks that the British press is out to get her.

“Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself,” an insider shared. “She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her.”

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, Meghan and Prince Harry delighted their fans by announcing that they have their first baby on the way. The pair first broke the news to family at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Soon after, the couple released a statement via Kensington Palace, announcing the news to the public for the very first time.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the Palace announced.

Though the baby’s name is not expected to have a “prince” or “princess” in front of it, it is expected to have the surname of Sussex.