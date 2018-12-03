Amber Heard Goes Braless Underneath Racy Bodysuit, Flashes Assets En Route To ‘Aquaman’ Promotional Event

The star flashed a little something extra underneath the oversized blazer she added to the outfit on Monday.

The buzz is growing around “Aquaman,” the next superhero movie to be released that will hit theaters on December 21, and Amber Heard, who players Mera in the film, has had all eyes on her as she does promotional work for the highly anticipated film.

On Monday, the Daily Mail noted that Heard stepped out for SiriusXM’s Town Hall With The Cast of “Aquaman,” where she spiced up an otherwise business casual outfit with a racy mesh body suit.

The 32-year-old actress turned heads in New York City when she donned a risque, see-through piece of sexy lingerie that gave paparazzi a little something extra when the black, oversized blazer she covered up with exposed her ample assets to the world.

Amber paired the revealing one piece with a pair of high wasted boyfriend jeans to give the racy look a bit of casualness, cuffing the bottoms and adding a pair of black patent pumps to elevate the look.

The “Aquaman” star rocked a bold, red lip for her appearance, and wore her blonde tresses down in loose waves that had some volume and bounce to them as she strutted through New York City in the over-exposing look before meeting up with co-star Jason Mamoa for the day’s gig.

Amber Heard flashes the flesh in completely sheer bodysuit in NYC https://t.co/NstoIWwPwD via @DailyMailCeleb — chrisburns28xxx (@chrisburns28xxx) December 3, 2018

Despite many news outlets referring to an exposure such as Amber’s today as a wardrobe malfunction, the actress does not find the word choice acceptable, and has denounced the media for labeling something that is okay for men to do a slip up for women.

Just recently, she shared a screen shot of an article on Twitter that reported she had suffered a “wardrobe malfunction as she goes braless beneath white tank top,” and the actress wasn’t afraid to express her thoughts on the headline.

“I’m sorry, but what part of my – or any woman’s – nipples a ‘malfunction’?” she questioned, before using the hashtag “choice” to label her outfit decision.

I’m sorry, but what part of my – or any woman’s – nipples a “malfunction” ? Come on, do we really need to remind “journalists” that if it is okay for a man then the same should apply for a woman? #notamalfunction #choice pic.twitter.com/Fco1qTbJDw — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) November 25, 2018

The actress recently spoke to Elle during the press run for the film, expressing her disdain over the lack of diverse female roles in Hollywood that audiences are presented with.

“I get sick of the damsel in distress narrative as much as anyone, maybe, considering this is my line of work, perhaps more,” she said. “The average viewer doesn’t want to see the same formulaic approach that’s outdated and two-dimensional and represents women in a very narrow light. It’s boring and uncompelling for, not just a female audience, but for men as well.”

She steps away from that narrative in her new role as Mera in “Aquaman,” the Atlantean warrior princess who is Aquaman’s love interest in the film, which will hit theaters on December 21.