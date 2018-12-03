WWE News: NXT Superstar Roderick Strong To Fight For EVOLVE Championship

Another NXT Superstar is set to have matches at EVOLVE, and one if for the EVOLVE title.

WWE and EVOLVE are continuing to build their relationship, as WWE has just announce on its website that one half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong would head over to EVOLVE for two matches, including one for the EVOLVE Championship.

First, Roderick Strong is scheduled to fight for the title on EVOLVE 117 on December 15. He will also appear in a match at EVOLVE 118 on December 16 against up-and-comer Darby Allin. For anyone who’s never seen Allin wrestle, this will be one to watch, as he’s truly an incredible talent.

The EVOLVE Championship is actually already in the hands of NXT Superstar Fabian Aichner, so if Strong were to win the belt, it would stay within the NXT family. However, before Strong called out Aichner on Twitter, there was already a match scheduled between Aichner and Austin Theory, so the powers that be at EVOLVE created a three-way match for the belt, meaning a non-NXT Superstar could win.

As these things tend to, this all started with a tweet from Roderick Strong. He was speaking about NXT Superstars holding titles and EVOLVE, and his tweet caught the attention of Fabian Aichner.

Strong’s original tweet reads: “NXT Superstars holding #EVOLVE titles? Well there are no bigger Superstars than the #UndisputedERA and I’ve won just about every @WWNLive title but the #EVOLVE title. So Maybe Dec. 15th I come to La Boom and #ShocktheSystem?”

Aicher replied to Strong saying, “Interesting thought Hot Rod! U can show up anytime you want. But just know this….If you push me, I will push you back!”

As mentioned, a title match between Austin Theory and Fabian Aichner was already scheduled for the December 15 event, and Strong’s challenge was most certainly noticed by Theory, who took to Twitter to declare that he’s the next champion.

Theory said, “Hold up, Roddy. Yeah, it’s #undisputed you are great, but the EVOLVE Championship is mine. I’m getting the shot on Dec. 15th at EVOLVE 117 at La Boom.”

In spite of Theory’s protests, Strong was added to the match. However, his tweet also piqued the interest of Darby Allin, who issued a challenge of his own, leading to the Strong vs. Allin match on December 16.

Allin tweeted, “Come on down to EVOLVE and pay me a visit at EVOLVE 118 on Dec 16 in Deer Park, NY.”

Also on the NXT side of things, The Street Prophets hold the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships. They’re scheduled to defend their belts on the December 15 show against JD Drake & Anthony Henry. Also on the card is a match between NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno and Darby Allin.