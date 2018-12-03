Watch Levante Vs. Athletic Club Bilbao Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Round 13 Finale Online

Athletic Club Bilbao must battle to get out of the La Liga relegation zone, but they will travel to Valencia to face Levante on Monday in search of only their second win of the season.

Coming off of a morale-boosting win over SD Huesca in the Copa del Rey competition at mid-week, Athletic Club Bilbao will need their first win of the La Liga season since their opener on August 20, per Sky Sports, in order to rise clear of the relegation zone. The Basque side travels to Valencia to conclude the Spanish top flight’s Round 14 of play on Monday, facing Levante UD in a game which will live stream from City of Valencia Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Levante UD vs. Athletic Club Bilbao la Liga Round 13 Monday finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Monday, December 3, at the 26,300-seat Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia, Spain.

Bilbao won the corresponding match last season by a score of 2-1, per Futbol24, and in fact has won four of the last six meetings between the teams, with one draw. Levante — who currently sit in 11th place on the table — have also struggled in recent weeks, having drawn three of their last four, with one loss.

Bilbao is led by the four goals this season so far from striker Inaki Williams, per Soccerway, who also enjoys the distinction of being the only black player on the team, a team that refuses to select any player not native to Basque country. Williams, who is of Liberian and Ghanaian ancestry, was born in Pamplona.

“I want to open doors for people when others say: ‘A black player can’t play for Athletic,’ or ‘That black player is not Basque,’ which is still happening,” says Williams, according to ESPN. “You hear and read comments: ‘How can a black player play for Athletic?’ No, no, I am black, but I am also Basque, I was born here. I feel Basque and I want to open doors for all those people that want to fight and work hard every day to play for Athletic.”

Inaki Williams leads Athletic Bilbao with four goals. David Ramos / Getty Images

