NBA Trade Talk: Massive Three-Team Trade Could Bring Anthony Davis To Lakers, Lonzo Ball To Pelicans

If the Lakers are going to make a trade work for Anthony Davis, it would have to be something like this.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis in a trade before he becomes a free agent is something that would require close to the whole world. That goes for any team that is looking to pry the big man away from the New Orleans before his current deal is up. Still, there are always ideas and rumors floating around, and the latest one has three teams involved and a lot of players moving around the NBA.

Over the course of the last year, the LA Lakers and Boston Celtics have emerged as the favorites to land Anthony Davis. The only problem is that he’s still under contract to the Pelicans for a couple more seasons, but that still leaves the door open for a trade.

Again, the Pelicans have said they would never trade away Anthony Davis and as reported by Inquisitr, that’s even if Beyonce was part of the deal.

If the Pelicans aren’t in the playoff run by the trade deadline in February and aren’t competitive in the Western Conference, Davis may play his trade card. He is not against staying in New Orleans, but Davis does want to win and the Pelicans need to surround him with a roster that can help him do that.

According to Scoop B of Heavy, the possible new deal in the works could land Davis in LA if the Orlando Magic get involved and help out.

Lakers per source: “To match salaries, KCP will be dealt. (KCP eligible to be traded after Dec15). If it's a straight-up trade with the Pelicans, Lonzo will be in the deal, but the Lakers will be asking for Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark in return.“ pic.twitter.com/StQ0aihGgQ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 29, 2018

Yes, the Lakers are reportedly looking to make a trade for Anthony Davis as soon as December 15 as that is when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram could be included. If the Lakers choose to work strictly with the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball will be on his way to New Orleans.

The Lakers are reportedly trying to keep Ball out of the deal, but that may not be possible. If Orlando joins in on the fun, it could have them trading away the expiring contract of Nikola Vucevic.

Of course, Scoop B also has another trade scenario he likes, and it involves a lot of movement.

Another potential Lakers, Pelicans, Magic scenario I’m privy 2 Ingram, Ball, Vucevic, 2019 1st rd pick (most likely more picks) & fillers to Pelicans. KCP & Laker big to ORL (ORL receives expiring contracts). Anthony Davis & Pelicans guard (Elfrid Payton or Ian Clark) to LAL pic.twitter.com/X1nzM2PMcI — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 3, 2018

One thing of note is that before this season, the Los Angeles Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts. This was done to keep open as much salary cap flexibility as possible for summer 2019 which will see a whole host of key free agents become available.

If one or more of those players end up heading to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, it could make for another super team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Of course, that all depends on what the New Orleans Pelicans do and if they ever choose to trade away one of the top players in the entire NBA.