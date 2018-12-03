‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Receives A Massive Scare

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 4, bring new worries for the Newman family as they become a target. Plus, Devon finally opens up to Nate, and Mariah struggles to reconnect with Tessa.

Somebody targets the Newmans, according to She Knows Soaps. Not only did the stables burn at the Ranch, but now Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wakes up to a ghastly surprise! Somebody left bloody clothing next to her in bed. It turns out, those clothes were the same garments that J.T. wore the night during which Nikki hit him over the head with the fireplace poker and killed him — or so the Fab Four thought.

The biggest question is — who is toying with their emotions? While one possibility is Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Y&R spoilers from the Inquisitr indicate that both Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) feel that the deeds are far beyond Tessa’s capability. That means somebody else knows what happened, and that could end up causing them plenty of pain in the future.

Perhaps it’s Victor (Eric Braeden), teaching his wife and daughter a lesson for not turning to him when they’re in need. Another idea is that J.T. is doing it — because he never actually died, and he managed to dig himself out of his untimely grave — and now he’s planning to make the women pay for what they did. It could also be the men that Tessa owed money to for helping her sister. The possibilities are nearly endless, and the twists keep on coming with this storyline.

Meanwhile, after Shauna’s (Camryn Munn) departure, Devon (Bryton James) opens up to Nate (Brooks Darnell). Nate still deals with his grief at losing his fiancee, and as much as he doesn’t want to admit it, Devon finds a confidant in Nate. Plus, losing Shauna made Devon feel as if he suffered the loss of yet another piece of his life with Hilary, so he’s likely hurting right now. Before things go too far, his sister Ana (Loren Lott) suggests professional help.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has issues connecting with Tessa. They broke up over lies, and Mariah moved out when she found out that Tessa blackmailed Sharon (Sharon Case). However, Mariah moved back in to keep an eye out on Tessa for the Fab Four.

Yet, Mariah never has had a good poker face, and she’s floundering when it comes to reconnecting with her girlfriend. The thing is — now that the blackmail concerns are over, thanks to Victoria’s surveillance of Tessa — why does Mariah even need to reconnect? It seems like Mariah may still carry a torch for the woman who’s caused her such heartache.