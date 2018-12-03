Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Brought A Look-A-Like Date To The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere Party

Beau Clark and 'Stassi Schroeder' attended the premiere on Sunday night.

Stassi Schroeder was not present during Sunday night’s premiere party for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 in Los Angeles.

As her co-stars prepared for tonight’s new episode of the new season, Schroeder was hundreds of miles away with Katie Maloney in Istanbul, Turkey. Luckily, Beau Clark, who will make his debut during the series’ seventh season after striking up a romance with Schroeder at the end of last year, found the perfect solution to make sure Schroeder was at the event, at least in spirit.

In a series of photos and videos, Clark was seen posing with his co-stars and a blowup doll, which he outfitted with a photo of Schroeder’s face. He even applauded his stand-in girlfriend for being a “social butterfly” at the event.

“There he goes, Stassi’s new man,” Clark joked as an older gentleman carried the blowup doll around the event, which was held at Mama Lion Supperclub.

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney are currently enjoying a girls trip to Europe and, as fans may notice, Schroeder has seemingly been becoming quite familiar with the trip across the pond. After all, just weeks ago, she and Clark enjoyed a European getaway to a number of cities, including Paris, France and Berlin, Germany.

Below is a photo shared of Beau Clark and Lisa Vanderpump posing with “Stassi Schroeder.”

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark began dating about one year ago after Schroeder’s longtime co-stars and friends, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, introduced them.

Earlier this month, while attending the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala, Schroeder opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her happy relationship.

“He’s my best friend. I would legit die if something happened to him,” Schroeder gushed. “I can just be myself [with him]… Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I’ve really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now.”

“You know what, I should have listened to my friends when they’re like, ‘We want to introduce you to who we think you should date,'” Schroeder reflected. “Finally, I listened to them — after 10 years — and they did, and it worked out.”

As for a proposal, Schroeder said that while she’s hoping to get married to Clark eventually, they have not yet set a timeline for their future plans.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres tonight, Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.