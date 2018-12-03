New Details For Attractions In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Millennium Falcon To House 1,800 Guests An Hour

Disney is doing whatever possible to accommodate the large crowds early on.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now less than a year away, and if you’re on the west coast, it is a lot closer than for those on the east. The brand new land will open in “summer 2019” at Disneyland while Walt Disney World will see its version open sometime in “late fall 2019.” Fans cannot wait to step inside of the amazing land and experience everything, but getting the new details as time goes on, has been more than extremely exciting.

It has only been a couple of weeks since we’ve actually learned the names of the two attractions that will be stationed in Galaxy’s Edge. As reported by the official site of Star Wars, guests will be able to experience Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance once the gates officially open.

Yes, there will be only two attractions, but there is going to be so much more spread throughout the land. Guests will be able to have an immersive experience that allows them to interact with the environment while their choices will even change up their time spent in Galaxy’s Edge.

Of course, the primary big deal will be the attractions and it is Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s that will draw the most attention. Just before Thanksgiving, images started making the social media rounds to show that the ship itself had arrived in Disneyland Park.

Guests braving Smuggler’s Run will be able to step into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and take over the ship’s controls. It is expected that there will be somewhere around seven or eight in each pod for each ride on the attraction.

With wait times for attractions in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios hitting more than 300 minutes, some are concerned that these could be double that or worse. Initial wait times are going to be over the top, but it has now been revealed that Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run will be able to handle around 1,800 guests per hour.

I tried a test version of the Millennium Falcon ride as part of reporting. Built in a CA warehouse. I must say, pretty amazing. You're in the cockpit with only a few others. But they will have enough pods to handle 1,800 people/hour. https://t.co/sZqTbu9n7b — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) November 16, 2018

In each of the pods, guests will not have a couple of buttons here and there for them to work. There will be around 200 controls in the cockpit that will require timing, reflexes, and teamwork to have a successful mission in the world of Star Wars.

The other attraction is called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and guests will end up aboard a Star Destroyer where they will come face-to-face with 50 audio-animatronic Stormtroopers. Eventually, they will have to face off against Kylo Ren in an experience that is said to be unlike anything anyone has ever seen.

Not everything inside of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to conclude with a happy ending like many other Disney attractions. There is the chance you may fail your mission or be captured by the First Order, but that is totally up to you. Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are getting prepped and ready for the huge expansions, and knowing that Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run will house 1,800 guests an hour, Disney is getting ready for everything.