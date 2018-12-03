Cardi B Gets Intense Warning From Judge After Skipping Court Appearance

The rapper failed to appear in court on Monday and faces a big risk of she's doesn't show up again on Friday.

Rapper Cardi B has been making headlines daily, but they’re not always about her illustrious music career or newborn daughter Kulture.

Recently, the “Bodak Yellow” singer has found herself at the center of a criminal court case, which she was supposed to appear in court for today but she opted not to be in attendance of, earning her a stern warning from the judge, Reutersreported.

The 26-year-old chart topping performer was set to appear in court on Monday to face assault charges over her alleged involvement in a fight at a strip club–Cardi surrendered to police in October after being accused of having connection to the incident, which took place at the Angels NYC strip club in Queens on August 15. The singer, however, was a no-show, and was given a message from Judge Scott Dunn via her lawyers that her lack of presence was “not acceptable,” and that there would be harsh consequences if she chooses to do the same for the rescheduled court hearing that will take place on Friday.

“You should inform her that if she doesn’t show up to the arraignment on December 7, that unless the circumstances change, then it’s very likely the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest,” the judge told Cardi’s lawyer Jeff Kern.

At Queens Country Criminal Court, where rapper Cardi B was a no-show at Monday’s arraignment. In October she was charged with assault and reckless endangerment following allegations that she was involved in a strip club fight were two employees were reportedly hurt. — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) December 3, 2018

Her lawyer apologized on her behalf, attributing her failure to appear today on poor communication, but not before admitting that he rarely has contact with the rapper directly, rather speaking through her business managers.

“As you probably know, she is a fairly notable hip-hop artist. My client knew the date but there was a previously scheduled commitment for today and tomorrow,” the rapper’s attorney told the judge, according to Variety.

And while the prosecuting lawyer–Queens Assistant District Attorney Ryan Nicolosi–asked for the bench warrant to be issued immediately, the judge denied the request, choosing instead to offer his strict words of advice.

“Thank you, your honor,” Kern responded to Judge Dunn’s decision. “Message received loud and clear.”

Cardi B’s lawyer says she’s too famous to appear in court https://t.co/JcTeEfJuWI pic.twitter.com/WxULE3ISDA — Page Six (@PageSix) December 3, 2018

Following the hearing, the New York Post noted that the attorney explained that her absence was due to an “entertainment related” commitment, and not because his client felt her court date was something she could simply blow off.

According to the New York Times, the incident over the summer was the result of a feud between the rapper and two sisters that bartend at the New York strip club, one of which Cardi accused of having an affair with her husband Offset.

Though the rapper herself was not involved in the brawl, members of her entourage including her body guards attacked the bartenders with bottles and chairs, police said, and the sisters’ attorney Joseph Tacopina said Cardi took to social media, revealing that she was the one that ordered the attack.