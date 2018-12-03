‘Friends’ Is Leaving Netflix In January And The Internet Is Losing It

Isn't that just kick- you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?

Let’s just call it the “One With the Disappointed Fans.”

For many, Friends has become a staple show in their household despite the fact that the last episode aired all the way back in 2004. Loyal fans have been catching reruns on networks like Nickelodeon, TBS, and Paramount but perhaps the best viewing platform for Friends faithful has been Netflix, the commercial free, watch-any-time-you-want platform that has been bringing Monica, Ross, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, and Phoebe into viewer’s living rooms for the past four years.

According to the show’s page on Netflix, the show will be leaving the streaming platform this coming January with a message reading “Available until 01/01/2019.” So if you were hoping to binge the series for the 15th straight time, you better get watching because time is running out. Since the devastating news broke, Friends fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure. While some used giphs and photos from the show, others took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over the sad, sad news.

“Ummmm Friends can’t leave Netflix on January 1 I’m SUING,” one commented.

“So I know there are worse things in the world BUT WHY IS NETFLIX GETTING RID OF “FRIENDS”!!!!!!!!! This is just unacceptable,” another wrote.

“Netflix is taking friends off on january 1st. looks like 2019 is already off to a bad start.”

Some fans even threatened to leave Netflix altogether.

“FRIENDS IS LEAVING NETFLIX ON JANUARY 1ST. In other news, I will be canceling my Netflix subscription on January 1st,” one user threatened.

They're taking FRIENDS off of netflix in 2019❗️ pic.twitter.com/lU0n2f3tuC — Ayleen™️ (@ayleen1020) December 2, 2018

But some fans are taking matters into their own hands, even starting a petition on Change.org to try and prevent Netflix from canceling the popular sitcom. A woman by the name of Savannah Acker started the petition in hopes that Netflix will reconsider taking Friends off of their platform, stating that the show has helped a lot of people just get through tough times.

“Many people love the show Friends, no matter how old it gets. It’s helped so many people get through life, and Netflix is most likely their only source of watching it. So even though this might seem stupid, please help and sign the petition.”

Within just 24 hours of the petition going live on the site, it has already amassed over 4,000 of the 5,000 votes needed. But if this petition isn’t successful, then there may be another chance for people to still be able to binge watch the hit show. According to Business Insider, the popular series will likely be included on AT&T’s upcoming streaming service, which is expected to launch sometime in 2019.