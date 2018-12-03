Carson Wentz Impersonator Sought By Eagles Fan To Trick 3-Year-Old Daughter

A visiting Eagles fan is looking for someone to imitate the popular quarterback for a pretend meet-and-greet with her child.

Now in his third year with the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Carson Wentz has been everything that Eagles fans had hoped for when they chose him as the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season with Wentz — even though he was injured for the actual playoff run — and despite the Eagles’ relatively lackluster season thus far, Wentz looks like he’ll spend the next decade or more as one of football’s best quarterbacks.

It’s safe to say that a lot of fans of the team would love the chance to meet Carson Wentz. But one Eagles fan is hoping for the next best thing, all for the benefit of a young girl.

One Eagles fan posted a request to Craigslist over the weekend, seeking a “Carson Wentz lookalike.” In the post, which appeared on the “talent gigs” section of Philadelphia’s Craigslist site, the fan asked for “any 20/30 something man with red hair and a scruffy beard that owns a Wentz jersey and is [willing] to meet my daughter for 10 minutes, give her a high five, and maybe ‘autograph’ a football this Sunday.”

The poster, who once lived in Philadelphia — but now lives in Denver — said in the post that she was returning to Philly, along with her husband and two daughters, for Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins. She added that her 3-year-old daughter is “OBSESSED with Carson Wentz (asks Santa to have him throw her the ball for Xmas, tells everyone he’s coming to her birthday party, etc.” She offered $20 for the Wentz impersonation gig.

The pitch is accompanied by the chance to “make a little girl’s dream come true (and take a photo that will be hilarious once she’s older).”

It’s unclear whether the poster found anyone to take her up on the request, but the post remained up on Craigslist as of early Monday afternoon. While a lot of men in the Philadelphia area have red hair, beards, and Wentz jerseys — finding someone to replicate Wentz’s physique, and 6-foot-5-inches height, will likely present more of a challenge.

It’s been noted in the past that Carson Wentz bears more than a passing resemblance to another famous man: Prince Harry.

wait a minute… — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2017

Sadly, the quarterback and the prince were unable to stage a meeting — or photo op — during the Eagles’ visit to England in October. And Prince Harry is presumably not available to take the Wentz impersonation gig.

The Eagles, in a key NFC East clash, will face Washington Monday night on ESPN.