Kylie Jenner Takes Sexy To A Whole New Level In Curve-Hugging Sequined Jumpsuit

Reality television star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to post a sensual photo of herself while promoting her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics.

The photo features Kylie in a skin-tight, curve-hugging beige jumpsuit. The jumpsuit is decorated with hundreds of silver sequins and jewels. The dark-haired beauty is standing with one hand propped up on a black wall next to her while she arches her back — highlighting her rounded backside — and shoots a sultry gaze towards the camera. Her long black hair frames her face, and cascades down one side of her body. Kylie is completely made up with smoky eyes, thick black-winged eyeliner, shiny pink lips, and rouged cheeks.

The socialite captioned the photo with a call for her followers to check out her JORDYN X KYLIE Collection, a collection which is set to restock on December 13.

Kylie’s 120 million followers went crazy for the sexy snap, and left comments telling her how much they loved her — and her various cosmetics.

One Instagram user wrote, “You are so beautiful Kylie, I love you so much and Stormi is so cuteeeee,” while another commented, “The definition of a goddess in one pic.”

Yet another user referenced Sia’s hit single “Diamonds” with the comment, “Shine bright like a diamond,” followed by two red hearts.

Kylie Cosmetics has recently come out with a number of new products to celebrate the holiday season. The collection includes lipsticks, lip kits, gloss sets, powder palettes, and eye shadows. Kylie often records makeup tutorials for her fans, demonstrating how to achieve her stylish eyes and full lips.

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that Kylie’s 10-month-old daughter, Stormi, has become a regular guest in her makeup tutorial videos. In one recent video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is applying her makeup ahead of joining her boyfriend — and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott — on his “Astroworld” tour.

During the video, Stormi wakes up from her nap — and Kylie runs off to pick her up, without bothering to turn off the camera. A sleepy Stormi can be seen as Kylie brings her back into the frame while exclaiming, “Liner’s on and Stormi’s awake!” The makeup mogul then begins humming for her daughter as Stormi continues to wake up.

Kylie goes on to describe how the trio travel as she continues with her makeup.

“Me and Travis have our own room and I always get a separate room so I can put all the clothes…I always get a separate room for all my wardrobe, my makeup and of course, Stormi.”

The rapper has also commented that he loves being a dad, according to E! News.

During a visit to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, he commented that he was living out his life goals — and that Stormi was a part of that.