PHOTOS: ‘RHOBH’ Cast Rolls Their Eyes After Lisa Vanderpump Skips Event Honoring Dorit Kemsley’s Swimwear Line

Lisa Vanderpump may have been nearby during the event.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast wasn’t happy when Lisa Vanderpump didn’t show up to support her co-star, Dorit Kemsley, at Kitson for the debut of her Beverly Beach by Dorit window display.

On December 3, All About the Real Housewives shared a report with readers in which they confirmed Vanderpump had missed yet another group event. As fans of the series have likely noticed, Vanderpump has chosen to skip out on a number of big gatherings with her co-stars, including the wedding of Camille Grammer in October and a road trip with her co-stars around that same time.

According to the report, Vanderpump could have easily made her way to the event to support Kemsley, who she suggested Bravo cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she didn’t do so.

“Lisa owns two restaurants that are literally two blocks up the street on Robertson from Kitson, SUR and Pump, it’s hard to believe she couldn’t stop by,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Lisa was the one who got Dorit on the reality show in the first place. She was good friends with her husband PK.”

Below are a couple of photos Dorit Kemsley shared of her event, including an image of her and the entire Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, aside from Lisa Vanderpump.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has been at odds with Lisa Vanderpump for the past several months. In fact, they haven’t been seen with her at all since Denise Richards’ wedding to Aaron Phypers in September.

As fans of the show may know, Richards officially joined the Bravo TV reality cast over the summer after facing years of rumors regarding her potential role on the show.

In September, as filming continued on the series’ ninth season, a source spoke to People magazine about the tension between Vanderpump and her co-stars and suggested the feud began after Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dogs but ultimately decided the animal wasn’t a good fit for her family.

As the insider explained, Kemsley gave the dog to a friend after it reportedly bit one of her kids.

“It was a bad bite,” said the source. “It was pretty traumatic. Dorit and PK talked it out and decided that the best thing to do was find a new loving home for the dog. They were heartbroken, but made the decision for the safety of their young kids.”

After giving the dog away, the animal ended up in a shelter and was ultimately tracked back to Vanderpump Dogs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.