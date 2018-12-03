Ariana Grande Tweets That ‘True Love Doesn’t Exist’

While Ariana Grande has put on a brave face so far, the singer may still be going through some breakup blues, People is reporting. Grande has been celebrating the massive success of the new music video for her hit single “Thank U, Next” that paid tribute to female-fronted comedies Mean Girls, Bring it On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde. She was able to score a bunch of cameos for the video, such as appearances from Kris Jenner and Jennifer Coolidge. She also references her ex-boyfriends by name in the song — including Pete Davidson, who she ended an engagement with in October.

While the song talks about staying strong and moving on to a new love, Grande now says that she has no interest in finding a man.

“actually… i don’t want no ‘next,'” she tweeted out to her 59.3 million followers. “true love doesn’t exist. hope you’re having a great day!”

Many fans were taken aback by this tweet, but Grande had a quick change in perspective… after filling up on food.

“true love might exist i was just hungry,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

Her massive following appeared to love the follow-up tweet, and many responded that they related to feeling grouchy and cynical when they needed to eat.

Sometimes, it just takes a snack to cheer you up. Grande certainly has been cheerful since the release of her music video, and many of the stars of the movies she paid homage to in the video have praised the singer. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo — among others — have voiced their support for Grande over social media. While Grande is one of the biggest stars on the scene right now, she still freaked out over the actors from the films reaching out, telling Witherspoon that her compliment was “the biggest honor,” and retweeting Ruffalo to say that she “can’t handle” his response.

Ariana Grande replaces Selena Gomez as the most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify https://t.co/M4fO8k0wjV pic.twitter.com/peUiMwRYQC — billboard (@billboard) December 3, 2018

The music video broke both YouTube and Vevo’s records for the most views over 24 hours. Grande shared on Twitter that she wrote the song during “a rough day in NYC.” Grande and her best friends drank “too much champagne” and took a trip to Tiffany’s, where the singer bought the whole group matching rings. One of her friends encouraged her to write the song that afternoon. Aside from Davidson, the past romances she references in the song are with rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez, and rapper Mac Miller — the latter having passed away in September.