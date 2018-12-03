Nicole Kidman Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Nicole is refusing to talk about former husband Tom Cruise out of respect for current husband Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman is done talking about her former marriage to Tom Cruise. The actress recently shut down a reporter who asked about their romance – which ended in divorce in 2001 after 11 years of marriage – while speaking to The Guardian’s Observer magazine, citing that she prefers not to speak about the Mission: Impossible actor out of respect for her current husband, country musician Keith Urban.

Nicole made the confession after being asked in the interview if she had noticed any comparisons between playing a preacher’s wife in her new movie Boy Erased and being married to Tom, who is one of the most famous and high-profile members of Scientology.

Declining to the answer the question about her ex, Kidman instead responded, “I have a husband now. I feel out of respect for him I don’t want to talk about that.”

She then noted that it’s “been 20 years” since she and Cruise divorced and ended their relationship, adding, “I have come to the point where I can say: ‘I am not going to keep discussing my ex.'”

“Nobody would sit at a dinner party and answer questions about their ex while their current partner is sitting there. It is disrespectful to Keith and to Tom. I would rather be a respectful woman. I have read stuff I have said in the past and thought: ‘Bloody hell, Nicole! Keep your mouth shut!'”

Dianna Freed / Getty Images

Nicole and Tom famously met on the met on the set of the 1989 movie Days of Thunder and married a year later on Christmas Eve. During their romance, they adopted two children together, 25-year-old daughter Bella and 23-year-old son Connor.

Now Nicole is happily married to Keith, with whom she has two biological children, 10-year-old Sunday Rose and 7-year-old Faith Margaret. The couple married in 2006 just over a year after meeting at the annual at G’Day LA event, which honors Australians in the U.S.

But while the actor is making it pretty clear that she now has no interest in discussing her marriage to Tom, as the Inquisitr shared just last week, she did recently speak out about marrying the star at a young age during an interview with Variety. Kidman was just 23-years-old when they tied the knot.

Per Today, Nicole, who hails from Australia, admitted that she moved to the U.S. to be with Tom.

“I moved here because I fell in love and got married,” she said during the interview. “I always make choices for love, and everything kind of had to fall in place around that.”

Kidman also discussed all the attention she and Cruise received, admitting that it was anything compared to today because their decade-long marriage was pre-social media, which means they were able to live a relatively private life without their every move being watched.

“If I look back, it actually didn’t seem like a lot of interest,” the mom of four explained to the outlet of how things were easier before Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. “We didn’t have paparazzi like now. You had definite control of it.”

But while she may now be done talking about her ex in interviews, it looks unlikely that Kidman – who only joined Instagram back in January – will be stopping gushing about Urban anytime soon.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the twosome are often speaking lovingly about one another in interviews and often show of PDA at events, even recently singing together in an adorable video with was filmed by their two daughters and shared on social media.

The loved-up husband and wife duo sang Keith’s hit “Female” together as he played the piano.