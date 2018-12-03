Elsa Hosk Shows Off Insanely Tiny Waist, Muscular Abs While Embracing Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fun

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk had a big role in this year’s Fashion Show and she shared plenty of glimpses into the experience via her Instagram page over the weekend. The Swedish 30-year-old model is an expert at striking a sultry pose and that was made quite clear in the latest shots she shared.

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was filmed a few weeks ago, but it finally aired Sunday night on ABC. Elsa Hosk and many of the other models involved attended a viewing party Sunday night and the glam supermodel knocked it out of the park as she walked the pink carpet for the event.

Hosk wore a glimmery asymmetric silver dress with a strappy back and high side slit to the viewing party. The Daily Mail notes that the dress Elsa wore is the Fannie Schiavoni “Lola” dress, and she donned a gorgeous fluffy white fur coat and strappy pink heels with the dress. The Victoria’s Secret model kept her makeup simple, with a pink lipstick, and had her hair slicked back into a bun.

Elsa shared a couple of shots from the pink carpet, noting that the night was a “whole vibe,” and she also posted some backstage glimpses from the filming of the fashion show. Hosk shared one moment right before she went onstage where she was wearing the fantasy bra, and she said she had crossed her fingers hoping that she did the bra with $1 million worth of diamonds justice.

Other photos that Hosk shared heading into the airing of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show showed Elsa in a stunning set of black lingerie that showed off her muscular abs and legs, as well as some rehearsal shots alongside several of her fellow VS model pals.

In some of the rehearsal shots shared via her Instagram Stories and regular page, Hosk was wearing jeans and a rolled-up T-shirt that showed off her insane abs and teeny-tiny waist. Elsa looked confident and ready for anything as she strutted down the runway in stiletto heels, her skinny jeans, and a pair of Angel wings.

Based on the other clips that Elsa Hosk shared to her Instagram Stories throughout Sunday night, it looks like she and her fellow Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show besties had a blast watching the show as it aired. The model definitely pulled off wearing the iconic fantasy bra without a hitch and her millions of followers agree that she looked stunning both during the show and in her preparations for the big event.