Prince George And Princess Charlotte Share The Sweetest Christmas Tradition With Their Grandmother

Carole Middleton, grandmother to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months, revealed a sweet and special Christmas tradition she shares with her grandchildren to The Telegraph, reported E! News.

Kate Middleton’s mother, who founded the famous Party Pieces company in 1987, lives west of London in Bucklebury with her husband Michael Middleton. In addition to Kate and Prince William’s three children, the couple have a fourth grandchild from their other daughter Pippa Middleton. Pippa and Kate also have a brother, James Middleton.

During the interview, Carole shared that she likes to buy several Christmas trees every year for various rooms in her house. Although Prince Louis and Pippa’s newborn son are still too young to share in the tradition, Prince George and Princess Charlotte each get to decorate their own tree.

In addition to sharing her sweet Christmas tradition, Carole opened up about her business, Party Pieces, which still remains a full-time job for her.

“I don’t see myself stopping [work]. If I did I’d have to have so many projects on. I’d have to redecorate the house. I’d love to travel, but then I’d miss the grandchildren. No, I’ve got a billion ideas I still want to do.”

#WindsorCastle is decorated for #Christmas. See beautifully decorated trees in St George’s Hall and the Crimson Drawing Room. https://t.co/5n10viXnwo pic.twitter.com/sTm9ujHo4I — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) December 1, 2018

Kate also commented on the upcoming holiday season, according to the Inquisitr. After expressing her surprise at how quickly time is going by and adding that it will be Louis’s first Christmas, she explained how the holiday preparations were going.

“They’re getting excited for Christmas time because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and the Christmas trees are going up.”

She added, “It’s such a special time to have little kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special.”

The Duchess of Cambridge went on to tease that the family’s Christmas card will be released soon and the world will get another glimpse at how quickly baby Louis is growing.

Recently, it was also revealed that Prince William’s children have an adorable nickname for him.

After Kate and William visited Leicester on Wednesday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in a helicopter crash in October, including Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a volunteer for the bouquet tribute, Fiona Sturgess, 48, spoke to E! News about a story Kate had told her.

“Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'”

Fiona added, “She said ‘no!'”