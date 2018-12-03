Scott Disick Reportedly Jealous Of Liam Payne’s Flirty Comments On Kourtney Kardashian’s IG Page Per ‘HL’

It was the Instagram comment heard round the world.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Liam Payne’s recent Instagram comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s racy photo had a lot of people talking. It all began when the mother-of-three posted a series of four raunchy behind-the-scenes photos from her GQ Mexico spread, including one of her wearing a lacy black lingerie number.

“Wow,” the former boy band singer commented on the post.

Since Payne commented on the sexy snapshot, people have been buzzing. But there’s reportedly one person who doesn’t find Payne’s comment all that exciting — Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. As Hollywood Life shares, Kourtney’s baby daddy is just a little bit jealous that Liam is flirting with Kourtney, despite the fact that he’s in a relationship with Sofia Richie.

“Scott feels a tinge of jealousy over Liam’s flirty comment with Kourtney, but he knows he has no room to say anything to his ex,” the source shared.

But, Scott isn’t about to make a big deal about it in public, according to the source.

“He’s going to keep his mouth shut about it. Scott has always thought Kourtney was really attractive but when a big celebrity reminds him of how sexy Kourtney looks, Scott takes notice. While Scott is in love with Sofia, he still has a lot of love for Kourtney, too, so he feels territorial and protective over the mother of his children.”

But could Liam’s flirty comment lead to something more? As fans know, Kourtney famously dated model Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years younger than she is. Liam has shown a predilection towards older women, and has a child with Cheryl Cole — who is 10 years his senior. Furthermore, the Inquisitr recently reported that Kourtney would be fully on board with giving Liam a shot. According to a source, once Kourtney saw Liam’s flirty comment, she immediately began asking how old the former One Direction star was.

“[Kourtney is] flattered over Liam’s comment. She loves younger guys and her first question when she saw the comment was, ‘how old is he?'” an insider dished.

The same insider went on to say that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thinks that Liam is really cute, and is totally open to going out with him on a date. In fact, said insider claims that if Liam were to ask Kourtney out, she would definitely say yes. Not only does the 39-year-old love “international guys,” but she also loves the fact that Liam is a singer — and finds him really sexy, according to the source.

It’s only a matter of time before we find out whether or not Liam and Kourtney end up hooking up.