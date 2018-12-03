Trump says that Cohen's wife and father-in-law should be sent to prison along with his one-time fixer.

Donald Trump has done a hard 180-degree turn in his opinion of his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. Trump has gone from telling the press to go to Cohen for a comment on his affairs to now suggesting that he get a stiffer prison sentence. Additionally, the president now believes that Cohen’s wife and father-in-law should go to jail too.

And Trump isn’t keeping this opinion to himself, according to The Daily Beast, as he started tweeting about the matter first thing this morning. Trump was responding to Cohen’s sentencing memo in which spilled the beans on all the ways Donald Trump and certain Trump family members broke the law in regard to interactions with the Russian government.

In a morning tweet storm, Donald Trump let loose on Cohen and his family.

“‘Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.’ You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence.”

President Trump calls for ex-attorney Michael Cohen to receive "a full and complete sentence" for crimes he has pleaded guilty to https://t.co/A6lVZoMcO4 pic.twitter.com/Cywpf6RstZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 3, 2018

Most experts believe Michael Cohen will get jail time, but there is no word on whether Cohen’s wife and father-in-law (who lives in a Trump building) will be prosecuted for their part in his taxi medallion business.

In stark comparison to Cohen, Trump praised Roger Stone who has stated that he will never testify against the president.

“This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about ‘President Trump.’ Nice to know that some people still have ‘guts’!”

Trump is likely lashing out about in reference to Cohen’s latest guilty plea allocuted on Thursday, bringing the total to seven, says the Washington Post. Cohen added a guilty plea to the claim that he lied to Congress in reference to the possible but ultimately unsuccessful construction of a Trump building in Moscow.

Cohen admitted he lied in an effort to diminish the link between then-candidate Trump and the proposed Moscow highrise. The one time Trump fixer was following play called by Trump who had stated that he had no business deals with Russia.