Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss on Instagram

Sherri Shepherd shared a picture of her new, slim figure to her Instagram account on Saturday. The actress, and former co-host of The View, is celebrating her 25-pound weight loss after an impressive 260-day abstinence from sugar. In the snap, Shepherd stood in front of a full length mirror wearing body-hugging distressed jeans and thigh high boots. She wore a form-fitting tank bearing the words “I Am A CEO Chick,” a shirt that showed off her new body flawlessly.

The author of Plan D: How To Lose Weight And Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don’t Have It) began her weight loss journey after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2007. She sat down with USA Today ahead of her 2013 book release, and credited the diagnosis as having saved her life.

“If I didn’t have diabetes, I would probably be at the International House of Pancakes eating a stack of pancakes with butter and syrup. I would probably be 250 pounds. I would not be going to the doctor,” Shepherd admitted.

Her doctor was up front with Shepherd, saying that a change needed to be made, and soon. She started exercising — making Zumba a favorite past time of hers — and making healthier decisions overall.

“She said, ‘Sherri, you love wearing those shoes, don’t you?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do’. She said, ‘You won’t be wearing them with your foot cut off, because if you keep eating the way you are eating, that’s where you’re headed,'” the Precious actress continued.

Shepherd has been cataloging her weight loss on Instagram, hoping to inspire others to kick their bad-eating habits and to improve their overall health. She also credits her transformation to her kids — getting healthy so that she can be there for them longer.

“Sometimes you go through stuff and you want to just grab something sweet. Ex-husbands, things like that. And I was doing that and Jeffrey was in the backseat, Wendy, and I was eating something I wasn’t supposed to. He said, ‘Mommy, if you die, who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘Who’s going to watch me?’ And literally I said, ‘Sherri, you’ve got to do something different,'” Shepherd said on the Wendy Williams Show, as Us Weekly reported.

Shepherd also gave a shout-out to another weight loss program — she used the hashtag “ketodiet” in her post, alluding to the actress participating in the trendy diet, which is a favorite among celebrities.