Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss on Instagram

Sherri Shepherd shared a picture of her new, slim figure to her Instagram on Saturday. The actress and former co-host of the View, is celebrating her 25 pound weight loss after an impressive 260-day abstinence from sugar. In the snap, Shepherd stood in front of a full length mirror wearing body-hugging distressed jeans and thigh high boots. She wore a form fitting tank with the words “I Am A CEO Chick,” that showed off her new body flawlessly.

The author of Plan D: How To Lose Weight And Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don’t Have It), began her weight loss journey after being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2007. She sat down with USA Today ahead of her 2013 book release, and credited the diagnoses as saving her life.

“If I didn’t have diabetes, I would probably be at the International House of Pancakes eating a stack of pancakes with butter and syrup. I would probably be 250 pounds. I would not be going to the doctor,” Shepherd admitted.

Her doctor was up front with Shepherd, that a change needed to be made, and soon. She started exercising, making Zumba a favorite past time of hers, and making healthier decisions over all.

“She said, ‘Sherri, you love wearing those shoes, don’t you?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do’. She said, ‘You won’t be wearing them with your foot cut off, because if you keep eating the way you are eating, that’s where you’re headed,’ ” the Precious actress continued.

Shepherd has been cataloging her weight loss on Instagram with a hope to inspire others to kick their bad-eating habits and improve their over all health. She also credits her transformation to her kids — getting healthy so that she can be there for them longer.

“Sometimes you go through stuff and you want to just grab something sweet. Ex-husbands, things like that. And I was doing that and Jeffrey was in the backseat, Wendy, and I was eating something I wasn’t supposed to. He said, ‘Mommy, if you die, who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘Who’s going to watch me?’ And literally I said, ‘Sherri, you’ve got to do something different,'” Shepherd said on the Wendy Williams Show, as Us Weekly reported.

Shepherd also gave a shoutout to another weight loss program — she used the hashtag “ketodiet” in her post, alluding to the actress participating in the trendy diet, a favorite among celebrities.