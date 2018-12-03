Bruce Springsteen Believes Donald Trump Will Win 2020 Re-Election Bid

Singer Bruce Springsteen may not be a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, but he firmly believes that Trump will win a second term if he does run for re-election in 2020.

As reported by CNN Politics, Springsteen shared his thoughts on the current political landscape in America, and explained why he thinks Trump won’t have a problem at the elections.

“I don’t see anyone out there at the moment… the man who can beat Trump, or the woman who can beat Trump,” Springsteen said of the potential 2020 Democratic field. “You need someone who can speak some of the same language [as Trump]… and the Democrats don’t have an obvious, effective presidential candidate.”

At this stage, there is a massive pool of Democratic candidates who could potentially run in 2020. According to CNN, it’s actually the largest pool in modern American history, with approximately two dozen potential candidates coming from the left-wing party. Despite this large pool, Springsteen pointed out that none of them speak the way Trump does, and that is something that certainly appeals to his support base.

Springsteen, who has built his career on writing about the hopes, fears, and anxieties of the working class, blue-collar Americans, and it is exactly that which Trump played on throughout his 2016 presidential campaign.

Why Bruce Springsteen thinks Trump is going to win in 2020 | Analysis by @CillizzaCNN https://t.co/aiAarcOp6D pic.twitter.com/OkTB3sWhUW — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2018

Trump spoke to those concerns of the working class, spurred on those fears, and spoke of himself as the only hero that could protect these communities from their fears. And, as far as Springsteen is concerned, so long as the Democratic candidates continue to speak to the reality of the situation and try instead to placate people, they will not be able to beat Trump. The rocker firmly believes that the only way any of the large pool of potential Democratic presidential candidates will be able to beat Trump will be to play the president’s own game.

Regardless of his belief that Trump will likely get another four years in the White House, Springsteen has previously spoken about his disdain for the man.

“He’s deeply damaged at his core. Anyone in that position who doesn’t deeply feel those ties that bind is a dangerous man, and it’s very pitiful.”

This should come as no surprise, as Springsteen has always been an outspoken liberal. Back in 2004, he campaigned for John Kerry, and he famously performed at former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.