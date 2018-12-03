Jada Pinkett Smith Joined By Daughter Willow And Mother Adrienne For ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Photo Shoot

The three generations host the show 'Red Table Talk,' where they discuss serious topics.

Three generations of women posed together in a new photo shoot as Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris modeled for Harper’s Bazaar, Entertainment Tonight is reporting. The three co-host the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where they discuss serious issues such as addiction, self-harm, marital problems, and domestic violence. While Jada and Willow both have careers in the entertainment industry, this is Adrienne’s first real taste of fame. Jada said that she could not be more proud of her mother.

“It’s not so much her being in the spotlight, but just like, she’s 65… she’s taking on a whole new career,” Jada said of her mother’s newfound popularity. “As a woman, it’s such an amazing story, because women feel like as they get older their lives are over. It’s not. It’s never over. I don’t care how old you think you’re getting. My mother is 65 and her first freaking photo shoot is freaking Harper’s Bazaar!”

Willow added that she also found her “Gam” to be inspiring. Particularly inspiring are the adversities Adrienne has overcome, having opened up about her heroin addiction on the show.

“People come up and just thank me,” Adrienne shared. “[They] say, ‘I’m trying. I’m working on it,’ that kind of stuff. I just try to encourage them. I felt like the impact that I could have to change the stigma of addiction and the help that I could offer was more important.”

Jada also pointed out that Adrienne was Willow’s age, 18-years-old, when she first had a baby and married a “crazy a**” husband.” Jada and Adrienne once had a candid discussion on Red Table Talk about the abusive relationship that Adrienne had with Jada’s father, Robsol Pinkett, Jr., who passed away in 2010. The women do not hold back when it comes to controversial topics, and Jada says she hopes that being open and honest on the show is making a positive impact on viewers.

“I think we spend more time trying to keep up an image… Appearances, really, than living truth. But, I think that’s changing,” she said. “I think people are really tired of that, and see that’s not working. It’s not worth it. It costs too much. That, for me, is what also inspires me to share my experiences, because women who’ve had the courage to share their experiences with me could change my life in the biggest way, you know?”

Jada has also made headlines for revealing that her famous relationship with husband Will Smith isn’t always ideal. Still, Red Table Talk shows audiences that people don’t have to be perfect to be family.