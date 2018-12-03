Sofia Vergara Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo With Her Son In Sexy Plunging Black Dress

Sofia flaunted some serious cleavage in a hilarious old photo with her young son.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara recently took to Instagram to share a hilarious throwback photo of herself posing in a seriously plunging black dress alongside her son Manolo. The star posted two old photos from back in the 1990s with her son – who’s now 26-years-old – on her social media page which showed him looking pretty scared as she posed for the camera.

The first snap shared by the actress showed Vergara giving the camera a very sultry look while flaunting a pretty serious amount of cleavage.

Vergara was kneeling down in the picture which was taken by a professional photographer, while Manolo – who was just a child when the photo was taken – looked pretty horrified as she held on to him.

The hilarious photo she posted for her more than 15 million followers showed Manolo wearing a pair of denim short overalls, which Sofia admitted in the caption that he absolutely hated.

“#tbt The 90’s #miami,” she captioned the photoshoot snap, with a tropical palm tree emoji. Vergara then added the hashtag #Manolohatedhisoutfits with two crying laughing emojis.

But while the first cleavage-baring snap of Sofia and her son was pretty hilarious, the Hot Pursuit star opted to balance things out on her page by sharing the photo alongside another much sweeter snap of the mother/son pair together.

The second picture featured Vergara wearing another low-cut black ensemble as she cuddled up to Manolo, who sweetly smiled for the camera, looking a little less horrified than he did in the first.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the pretty unique family snaps on the upload in the comments section, with one telling the star, “Wow. You haven’t aged a day.”

Another jokingly asked, “Lol, what the hell is going on in the first picture?!?”

Sofia Veraga with her son, Manolo Vergara. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Vergara often shares throwback snaps from her modeling days on her social media pages, while Glamour reported that she also recently used the site to clap back at those who accused her of having plastic surgery after sharing another old picture with fans.

Back in September, the Inquisitr reported that the actress posted a throwback picture in a blue see-through dress which featured holes across the entire ensemble, exposing her black underwear.

Sofia revealed in the caption that it was another of her photoshoots from the 1990s.

But when she’s not uploading older photos from her days as a model before hitting it big as Gloria Pritchett on ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family, the star is instead sharing new pictures of herself looking just as stunning as ever.

The Inquisitr reported that Sofia posed in a black latex dress in one of the most recent uploads on her Instagram page, proving that she’s still as gorgeous today as she was 20 years ago when posing with her son in the 1990s.