Rob Kardashian’s Family Reportedly Sick Of His Money Problems, Per ‘Radar Online’

Whether it’s problems within the family or a nasty rumor in the tabloids, the Kardashian-Jenner family tries to be supportive of their own — especially younger brother Rob, as he goes through a nasty break up with Blac Chyna — until now. According to Radar Online, the family is getting a little fed up with having to deal with Rob’s money problems, and his never-ending need for cash.

“He’s constantly holding his hand out and everyone — even his grandma — has had enough,” an insider revealed to the publication. “They wouldn’t mind if he showed some ambition, but this is a guy who’s locked in a serious depression and work’s the last thing on his mind.”

Rob has found himself in extreme financial distress — as he is $300,000 in debt — and has even had to sell half of his Arthur George sock line to his mother, Kris Jenner, to keep the company afloat, the Daily Mail reported.

According to court documents, Rob has not only had to refrain from appearing on the family’s popular reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, due to the stress and drama caused by his ex Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — but has also had to “eliminate” his social media presence. This lack of a social media presence has been a large part of the sock line’s failure, Rob claims.

“Previously, the line’s success was a large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. Angela’s request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online,” he said according to the documents, adding that he refrained from continuing his online presence to avoid any potential problems in the future.

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Writing A Tell-All Book Because He's 'Barely Got A Dollar To His Name' https://t.co/0IUYzDcF1U — Krystal Molnar Rettinger (@DevonStJohn2) November 30, 2018

But despite his money problems, Radar Online‘s source says that his spending habits haven’t changed, putting the reality TV star in even more of a hole.

“Rob’s still blowing a small fortune on gadgets, bills for luxury items he can’t afford and partying at home, of course,” the insider shared. “He won’t listen to anyone in the family, even Khloe, who used to be his de facto therapist.”

The family is also reportedly irked that Rob doesn’t pay rent — something he supposedly hasn’t done in years, the source said.

Amid his financial and legal issues, the 31-year-old is trying to better himself, with a source telling Entertainment Weekly that he is focusing on his mental and physical health. The main inspiration motivating Rob in this arena is his 1-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.

“He got his priorities in check,” the source said.