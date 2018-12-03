Dolly Parton Reveals Her Husband’s Jennifer Aniston Threesome Fantasy

Dolly Parton recently revealed a surprising fantasy her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, has involving Jennifer Aniston, and now she hopes that the younger actress does not end up taking her man away.

According to an Entertainment Tonight report, the 71-year-old country singer said that her husband, whom she’s been married to since 1996, has an extraordinary love for the actress, who stars in the new Netflix Original movie, Dumplin‘. The film based on a book by Julie Murphy of the same name. Parton said the novel was written about a girl who was inspired by her music.

Of the actress, Parton told Jimmy Fallon on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I love her to death. My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music,” she admitted.

Until that point, the interview had certainly been rated PG, but Parton managed to up the steaminess level with her next shocking statement.

“You see, I think he fantasizes, like a threesome,” she revealed.

At that point in the interview, Fallon advised Parton’s husband to go to bed.

Of course, the singer, who wrote the music for the movie, assured the late night comedian that she was kidding about the threesome, and then she revealed something that may be a bit too much information for Dean.

“I think he can’t get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!” Parton quipped.

Perhaps both Aniston and Parton breathed a sigh of relief after learning that detail. However, Dean may not appreciate it. As for Fallon? Well, he laughed so hard he fell about of his chair. Parton said that her husband would kill her after she made that comment. Fallon quickly brought the interview back onto a safer topic, and he thanked the country icon for being such a genuinely lovely woman.

After that, the show played a touching clip from the upcoming film where the heroine of the movie, Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald) explained her love of Parton and why she felt so strongly about the country music star.

Parton features in ten songs on the Dumplin‘ movie soundtrack, and six of those are re-recordings of the singer’s previously recorded music.

The movie, featuring Aniston’s acting and Parton’s music, debuts on Netflix as well as select theaters on Friday, December 7.