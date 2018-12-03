‘The Office’ Cast Reunites For Brunch & Recreates Epic Photo, But Who Wasn’t There?

The Office is one of the most beloved TV shows of all time, and fans have been very vocal about wanting the show to return for a reboot. However, if that doesn’t happen, the stars of the show will at least give fans some epic reunion photos.

According to a Dec. 3 report by People Magazine, many cast members of The Office reunited this week for a very special brunch. The group, which included Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beasley, Rainn Wilson, who portrayed Dwight Schrute, Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Mallone, Creed Bratton, who played, well Creed Bratton, Angelina Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, Ed Helms, who portrayed Andy Bernard, and more cast members all gathered for the sweet reunion.

The cast came together for an epic group photo, in which they tried to recreate a former shot from the show, which featured the entire cast dressed up for a Christmas episode of the series.

However, not everyone was able to make The Office reunion. Steve Carell, who played boss Michael Scott, John Krasinski, who portrayed Jim Halpert, Ellie Kemper, who came on as Erin Hannon, Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor, Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer, and BJ Novak, who portrayed Ryan Howard, were all seemingly unable to make it to the event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Steve Carell recently hosted Saturday Night Live, where he hosted his own mini reunion of The Office. The actor’s opening monologue poked fun at the fact that everyone seems to want to see a reboot of the classic series, including some of his former co-stars like Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, and Ellie Kemper, who all appeared for cameos in the funny skit.

Although Carell has stated multiple times in the past that he doesn’t think rebooting the beloved series would be wise, or work in today’s climate, he can joke about the fact that the show is so loved that everyone wants to know what is going on with their favorite characters such as Michael, Jim, Pam, Andy, and others.

“Because The Office is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently, and I think because of that there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate’s different,” Steve Carell recently told Esquire.

It looks like no matter what the cast of The Office will always be family. However, fans may never get to see them share scenes as their iconic characters again.