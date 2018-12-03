Sara Sampaio Flaunts Flawless Figure In Barely There Crop Top

The Victoria's Secret Angel attended a number of events last night in a skimpy three piece ensemble.

Nearly a month after the Victoria Secret Angels rocked their wings down the runway on November 8, the ladies gathered again last night on December 2 to watch the airing of their highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on television, and though they did not wear lingerie to the event the models still stunned in some amazing outfits.

Victoria Secret Angel Sara Sampaio stepped out on the town last night in three-piece ensemble that featured a pattern that the Daily Mail noted looked like it came straight out of Alicia Silverstone’s hit 90’s film “Clueless.” The model rocked a skimpy, barely there crop top–which truly resembled more of a bandeau bra that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage and put her incredibly toned body on display for the world to envy in.

She paired the barely there top with an equally-as-risque matching miniskirt that hardly grazed the model’s upper thigh, giving way to her long, lean legs. She added a third piece of a matching jacket to the ensemble that appeared to be longer than skirt itself, and wore a simple, strappy pair of black stiletto sandals to complete the look.

A long, gold chain necklace skimmed Sara’s enviable body as it plunged underneath her crop top and wrapped around her hips just above the skirt, and she carried her belongings in a tiny black square purse that was dainty enough to keep eyes on her bold patterned outfit and flawless figure.

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio party hops in NYC Sara Sampaio, 27, stood out from the slew of stars when she party-hopped across New York City on Sunday. https://t.co/k9KHvkmNZ8 — Street Style Daily (@HotStreetStyle) December 3, 2018

Sara had quite the night last night, as she was one of a slew of famous faces in the crowd of the Versace Fashion Show Fall 2019, where she watched fellow angels Gigi Hadid and Stella Maxwell walk the runway, as well as Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, to name a few.

After the show, she made her way across New York City in the skimpy outfit to Spring Studios, where she attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show viewing party.

Though Sampaio has walked in an astonishing six runway shows for the popular lingerie brand, she still gets giddy when she puts on her angel wings for the first time each year.

“They put so much work into these beautiful wings and beautiful outfits, and when you put it on you all of a sudden–well, I make a character for myself. Who I’m going to be on the runway,” she told AOL during a behind the scenes fitting for the 2018 show.

The seasoned model also said that her experience as a Victoria’s Secret Angel is different than any other show she walks in.

“In this show, I just feel confident, powerful, sexy. I can be this version of myself that I don’t get to be every day.”