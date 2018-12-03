The Weeknd Shares Risque Tiny Bikini Photo Of Girlfriend Bella Hadid

Bella posed in a tiny thong bikini in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid is sporting a pretty skimpy thong bikini in a new photo shared by boyfriend The Weeknd. Per Marie Claire, the musician shared a pretty risqué snap of his girlfriend taking a dip in the pool on his Instagram Stories account over the weekend which showed the model flaunting a pretty serious amount of skin.

The bikini photo posted by the “Starboy” singer showed Bella sitting on the side of the swimming pool while showing off her assets in pink thong bottoms as she dipped her lower body in the water. She opted to pair her very skimpy bottoms with an orange bikini top that featured pink straps across the back.

Bella turned her head to side while posing in her bikini for her man, accessorizing her swimwear look with silver earrings and wet hair after the 22-year-old seemingly already took a dip in the water during her trip to Asia with her 28-year-old boyfriend.

Marie Claire reports that the couple are currently enjoying the continent together, as The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – is currently on the road for the international leg of his latest world tour.

The musician opted to keep the bikini photo captionless, allowing fans to make up their own minds about the pretty risqué picture her posted to Instagram Stories.

Bella Hadid on The Weeknd's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/i8YgYdOZF6 — Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) December 2, 2018

Though Bella didn’t share her own bikini photo with fans on her own Instagram account, last week she did share a video with her more than 21 million followers that showed The Weeknd in action in Asia.

She shared a clip of her boyfriend up on stage in Hong Kong, sweetly gushing over him in the caption.

“Hong Kong…I love you Starboy,” she captioned the clip she shared with her fans.

The couple first started dating back in 2015 but then split around a year later in November of 2016. During their few months apart, The Weeknd famously dated Selena Gomez, though he reunited with Hadid following his split with Gomez in October 2017.

The twosome haven’t exactly kept their reunion quiet, either.

As well as being spotted out and about together all over the world, The Weeknd recent gushed over his girlfriend on Instagram shortly before Hadid posted the sweet video of her man.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Per ELLE, after Bella posted a photo of herself attending an event for True Religion on her Instagram page, the R&B musician commented with the seeing eye emojis, which means her was most definitely checking her out.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hadid was most recently one of the chosen models to walk the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she strut her stuff in her lingerie alongside sister Gigi Hadid and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner.