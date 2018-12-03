Dog The Bounty Hunter Says Wife Beth Chapman Left Hospital To Return To Colorado Against Her Doctor’s Advice

It’s been a rough past couple of days for Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Beth was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to undergo surgery for a life-threatening throat blockage. The reality star was reportedly having trouble breathing and while in surgery, it was discovered that her throat cancer had returned when doctors found another large mass in her throat.

Following the surgery, Beth opted to not follow doctors orders and remain hospitalized. Instead, Duane shares with Us Weekly that he and his wife returned to their home in Colorado, a place that she loves to be. Chapman says that his wife was “adamant” that she leave the hospital and just wanted to be at home. Beth traveled on the plane via a wheelchair and she and Dog were met by friends at the airport in Colorado, who drove the couple home.

Now, the pair will wait for biopsy results to determine if Beth’s cancer has spread.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” he shared.

“Yes, I’m nervous about the test results tomorrow,” he told Us. “It’s like you kinda know what’s gonna happen, but you’re hoping and praying it’s not.”

Upon her return home to Colorado, Duane says that Beth slept for almost an entire day before she tried to do things around the house like laundry and dishes. However, Dog assured her that everything had been done and it’s best for her to rest. The reality star also said that his wife got a huge surprise one morning when they spotted about 20 deer in the backyard, something that he thinks could be a sign.

“And I’ve never seen so many deer in the backyard, it’s like the animals know somehow and she loves the deer so much, and all the animals.”

And while she may have had a rough week, Beth is still trying to remain positive. As the Inquisitr reported, the outspoken star took to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a photo of herself and her husband Duane. In the photo, Beth lays in a hospital bed and grabs her husband’s arm as he lays beside her. In the caption of the image, she tells fans that her most recent health scare is just another “bend” in the road but it’s not the end yet.

Stay strong, Beth!