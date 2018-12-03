Is Jenelle Evans And David Eason’s Marriage In Trouble? ‘Explosive Blow Ups’ Are ‘Regular’

Is a second divorce in Jenelle Evans' future?

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are reportedly struggling to make their marriage work.

On the heels of news regarding the Teen Mom 2 star’s recent decision to unfollow her husband on Instagram and unfriend him on Facebook, a Hollywood Life source claims the couple, who wed in September of last year, are fighting “like cats and dogs.”

“They are pretty much constantly at odds with each other over something or other, and they have pretty explosive blow ups pretty regularly,” the insider explained. “Jenelle loves to paint this image of the ideal marriage, with her gushing interviews about David, and picture perfect family Instagram posts.”

During their time together on Teen Mom 2, Evans’ husband faced allegations of acting abusively towards her and her children, including the four-year-old son she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, Kaiser. However, despite his mean antics, Evans continued to show her support for Eason and frequently told her fans and followers that she would stand by him no matter what.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, David Eason was fired by MTV in February of this year, midway through the series’ eighth season, after he was caught saying horrible things about the LGBT community and their supposed lack of morality.

Below is a photo shared by Jenelle Evans during a road trip earlier this month in California.

According to the Hollywood Life report, Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s marriage is completely unhealthy and both parties are allegedly suffering from anger issues.

“Neither of them likes to back down when they believe they’ve been wronged and they’re in the right, so they fight regularly and hard,” the insider explained. “Usually it is Jenelle, though, that’s forced to play peacemaker — she feels she has the most to lose if their marriage fails, and she has spent so much time defending David, and talking him up.”

“She doesn’t want to lose face, no matter how emotionally taxing, and unhealthy, it may be to stay together,” the insider added.

As fans may have heard, Evans called 911 on her husband in August and claimed he assaulted her and possibly broke her collarbone. Then, after the call was released, Evans took to her YouTube page where she denied her previous story and insisted that she is not in an abusive relationship.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars are currently in production on Teen Mom 2 Season 9, which is expected to air sometime early next year on MTV.