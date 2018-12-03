‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Shares Sexy Bikini Photo, Says She’s ‘Grateful For This Life I Live’

Dancing with the Stars veteran Sharna Burgess has had a wild year and it looks like she still has a lot of fun stuff on her plate at the moment. The DWTS pro just won her first mirror-ball trophy with partner Bobby Bones and ever since the finale she has been traveling non-stop. Over the weekend, she shared some fun stuff on her Instagram page as she took in the sun and fun in a gorgeous locale.

The photo that Sharna Burgess shared shows her standing on the edge of a pool looking out over the beach and ocean. She is in a bikini and the shot is taken from behind, so it simply shows off her amazing physique. The DWTS star is known for having a killer body thanks to all of those hours in the dance studio and that is clear from this photo.

Burgess kept her caption simple in this case, which synced perfectly with the gorgeous bikini photo. Sharna simply said that she’s grateful for this life she lives, and it’s easy to see why she’s feeling that vibe right now.

Sharna spent a lot of time traveling this past season of Dancing with the Stars, since her partner Bobby Bones was based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since the finale, she flew briefly to Australia, where she is from, and she recently noted that she’s got a lot of traveling ahead of her in the coming weeks.

Over the weekend, the Dancing with the Stars pro was in the Dominican Republic and she was staying at the Casa de Campo Resort and Villas. In terms of who she was there with, Burgess did tag entrepreneur Erik Bradley in one of her Instagram Stories and Grutman Sports PR gal Jeanine Juliano was tagged as well.

Interestingly, former Bachelor star Ben Higgins is there in the mix of this trip tool, but reality television fans probably shouldn’t get too ahead of themselves in wondering about this combination. For starters, it seems that Erik knows both Ben and Sharna relatively well, and Jeanine’s agency represents Burgess’ former partner Josh Norman.

According to the Boston Herald, there was a big charity event taking place this past weekend in the Dominican Republic and it looks like that event was the catalyst for the Dancing with the Stars pro to go on this fun trip. Former Red Sox star David Ortiz was orchestrating his 11th annual Celebrity Golf Classic to take place there and apparently, nearly 50 familiar faces were slated to participate.

Had a great time during our 11th Annual @davidortiz Celebrity Golf Classic Pairing party presented by @BostonBurgerCo at Minitas Beach-Cocomar @casadecampo hosted by @MalikYoba #ortizclassic pic.twitter.com/l7ds1KtBHg — David Ortiz Childrens Fund (@DavidOrtizFund) December 1, 2018

The outlet specifically mentions both Burgess and Higgins as participants, as well as rapper Ja Rule, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles, and plenty of pro athletes. Promotional materials for the event also indicated that both T.I. and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman would be there, and it looks like it was a fun weekend with an intriguing mix of attendees.

Sharna Burgess seemingly had a blast during her weekend in the Dominican Republic. Given all of the updates the Dancing with the Stars pro and others shared from their time at the event, it’s easy to see why she is feeling reflective and grateful for the life she’s living and her DWTS fans can’t wait for additional updates.