Halsey Shares Statement On Her IG Following VS Fashion Show: ‘I Have No Tolerance For A Lack Of Inclusivity’

Yesterday, the famed Victoria’s Secret Fashion show finally aired on CBS after having been recorded a few weeks prior.

Along with big names like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid strutting their stuff on the runway, the show also featured a few musical acts, including a performance by Halsey. And while it was supposed to be a night to remember for the 24-year-old pop star, she ended up using it as an opportunity to speak her mind on an issue that is near and dear to her heart.

On November 8, the day that the special was filmed, the brand’s chief marketing officer Ed Razek shared some controversial comments in an interview with Vogue. Razek said that he didn’t think that it was a good idea to have transsexual models walk the runway of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show because the show “is a fantasy.”

Halsey, who identifies as bisexual, caught wind of the comments after she filmed the special and took the opportunity to share her thoughts with her millions of Instagram followers in an emotional post. To start the lengthy statement, Halsey told fans that she has watched the VS Fashion Show since she was young and it should have been one of the best nights of her life. But, she said that after filming the show, she heard some comments that were made and she’s unable to ignore those comments.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype,” she told followers.

“If you’re on my page because you watched my performance tonight, please allow me to instead direct your attention to GLSEN: An organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth. And with respect to those youth targeted by these comments in a world where they have been made to feel ‘other,’ I have made a sizable donation in their honor.”

The singer then spoke to her trans followers, saying that if the comments made them feel alienated, they are not alone. She states that trans people have allies and she stands in solidarity with them, ending the post by saying that acceptance is the only “fantasy” that she supports. So far, the post has gained the singer a ton of attention with over 311,000 likes in addition to 4,000-plus comments with most fans applauding Halsey for using her platform to make a difference.

Following all of the backlash, Razek did issue an apology saying that he “absolutely” would cast a transgender model in one of the VS Fashion Shows.