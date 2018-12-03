Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Kisses Her Son In A Strapless Bikini

The supermodel flashed some skin in a two-piece in a very sweet photo with her son.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio was enjoying some sweet family time with her 6-year-old son as she soaked up the sun in Mexico during a recent fun family vacation. Taking to Instagram to give fans a look at their downtime together, Daily Mail reports that Alessandra rocked a strapless bikini as she planted a kiss on little Noah’s cheek.

The sweet snap showed Ambrosio – who retired from modeling for iconic lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret last year after walking in the 2017 annual Fashion Show – placing her lips on little Noah’s cheek before a second photo uploaded to the site showed the youngster returning the favor.

Writing in the caption, the stunning model simply told her 9.7 million followers, “Tropical!!!” with a red heart emoji as well as a palm tree, a monkey, and a sunshine.

The photos featured Ambrosio flaunting her amazing supermodel body in a strapless two-piece bikini as she got her tan on, telling fans that she and her kids were spending some time together in Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico.

The mom of two’s cute strapless bikini was dark blue and featured a blue-and-purple floral pattern, while little Noah almost matched his mom in tropical blue swimshorts featuring the outline of palm trees.

Ambrosio’s been giving fans a glimpse at her most recent beach vacation – and her bikini body – via the social media site on multiple occasions over the past few days.

Last week, the Inquisitr reported that the star posted photos of herself rocking a skimpy red bikini as she took a walk along the sand, revealing a pretty serious amount of skin in her string swimwear.

She then shared another snap of herself in the red two-piece on December 3 which showed her laying on her front on the sand while shielding her eyes from the sun in dark aviator shades.

“Be the sea…!!” Alessandra captioned the photo on Instagram, adding a sunshine emoji to her post as well as the hashtag “foreveronvacation.”

She also uploaded a snap of herself in yet another fun swimsuit.

On December 2, Ambrosio gave her millions of Instagram fans a look at herself relaxing in a hammock in front of the Mexican sea in a green polka-dot bathing suit.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Alessandra’s fun vacation with her kids came shortly after the star announced that she and her fiance Jamie Mazur – with whom she shares her two children – were splitting up after a decade together.

Per Us Weekly, the couple announced their breakup back in March after getting engaged back in 2008.

As well as being parents to their son Noah, the duo welcomed a daughter, Anja, into the world in 2008.