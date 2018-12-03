Paulina Gretzky Flashes Curvy Backside In Sexy New Bikini Snap

Paulina Gretzky is flaunting her famous frame yet again. The social media sensation shared a recent photo of herself showing some skin during her vacation, and fans were loving it.

According to a Dec. 3 report by Hollywood Life, Paulina Gretzky snapped a photo of herself lying on the beach in the Bahamas this week and posted it to her Instagram story.

Paulina, who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, is seen wearing a purple bikini that seems to be a thong. Gretzky’s curvy backside is on display in the sexy snapshot as she and her soon-to-be sister-in-law pose for the camera while soaking up some sun during their vacation.

Paulina’s blonde hair is wet from the water, and she dons a pair of dark sunglasses and no makeup in the picture. In the background, the gorgeous beach is seen, complete with waves rolling in.

It seems that Gretzky was in the Bahamas following the wedding of her fiance Dustin Johnson’s brother, Austin Johnson, to his girlfriend Sam Maddox. The pair wed in Palm Beach, Florida, but then quickly moved on to the tropical locale with Paulina and Dustin in tow.

“The first of many photos from our wedding! What an amazing weekend,” Maddox gushed over a wedding photo via Instagram. “Thank you to our family and friends for all of the love and support! MRS. JOHNSON.” Austin followed, adding, “Finally can call @sammaddox my wife!!!!!! Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making our wedding day so special!!!”, with an array of photos on social media.

The outlet goes on to reveal that all seems good between Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson following rumors that he may have cheated on her surfaced back in September.

Sources claimed that Dustin may have strayed with a woman who belongs to the same country club as the professional golfer. Paulina then seemed to confirm there was trouble in paradise when she deleted all of the photos of her fiance from her social media accounts.

Johnson later released a statement via his Twitter account saying, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” he wrote.

By mid-October, all seemed back to normal for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson as they were seen snuggling up together during a Kid Rock concert. The pair has been engaged since 2013 and share two children together, River Jones and Tatum.