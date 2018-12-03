Is David Beador’s Girlfriend Pregnant? Rumors Swirl After ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Could David Beador's fourth child be on the way?

David Beador’s relationship with his new girlfriend was a hot topic during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Did I hear a rumor she’s pregnant?” Andy Cohen asked, according to a recap shared by Radar Online on December 3.

During the episode, David’s 34-year-old girlfriend, Lesley, was mentioned by the host and by Shannon Beador, who said that while she was aware of the rumor, she does not know much about the report.

“The thing that’s a hard pill to swallow is they are living together…They moved to a very affluent community in a six bedroom home. Her kids live there too,” Shannon revealed.

According to Radar Online, there have reportedly been whispers around David’s hometown that suggest his younger girlfriend may be expecting his fourth child.

After mentioning the relationship, Shannon, who split from David just one year ago after 17 years of marriage and three children, filled up with tears. She them said that after allowing her three kids, including 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, to get close to Lesley, her custody arrangements could change.

“I am supposed to give them their space,” Shannon said as she cried. “But I just I want to know, what are my kids doing?”

Below is a recent photo shared by David Beador’s girlfriend on Instagram of the two of them in France.

In March of this year, as David and Shannon Beador’s divorce and custody battle intensified, Lesley spoke out in defense of her boyfriend during an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“David is an absolutely amazing dad. He takes his daughters to school every morning, well the ones that don’t drive. He takes them to all of their after school activities, drives them to their tournaments, and is always there for them,” Lesley said at the time. “His daughters are the absolute light in his life, and he loves them so very much. The girls will always come first.”

“I just wanted to speak out on David’s behalf because of all these negative things I have been reading about him being a bad dad,” she added. “Please, this man goes above and beyond for his daughters.”

In recent months, David and Lesley have been enjoying one another’s company and traveling around the world with one another as their relationship continues.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 continues next Sunday night, December 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.