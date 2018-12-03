Meghan Markle Believes The British Press ‘Is Out To Get Her,’ Per ‘Vanity Fair’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has arguably one of the most enviable lives in the world. After a successful acting career, the duchess went on to marry the notably good-looking Prince Harry and is now a part of Britain’s “fab four” along with her husband, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, which has brought her even more fame than her time on the screen.

But her new royal role hasn’t come without a downside, as rumors have been swirling around the duchess via tabloids about tyrant-like behavior and a feud between her and sister-in-law Kate that is infinitely more famous than the one between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. According to Vanity Fair, however, the duchess does her best to avoid all the negativity that has been surrounding her name, especially recently by simply ignoring what the newspapers have to say, though her husband Prince Harry is an avid reader of papers that she believes have it in for her.

“Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself,” an insider told the publication. “She feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her.”

This is probably Meghan’s best tactic, as some of the stories that have come out as of late have been particularly harsh, especially those surrounding the supposed feud between Markle and Kate Middleton. One story, originally reported by the Daily Telegraph, revealed that Meghan’s “bridezilla-like behavior” reduced her sister-in-law to tears during a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress ahead of the royal wedding.

Tomorrow's front page: Meghan Markle 'left Kate Middleton in tears over demands for Charlotte's bridesmaid dress' https://t.co/ie3L3CWElA pic.twitter.com/K6EPkkvJQO — The Sun (@TheSun) November 27, 2018

The press has even gotten so bad that Buckingham Palace itself has had to address the rumors. After yet another story about the duchesses surfaced by the Sun that Meghan and Kate had reportedly “fell out when she b******ed Kate’s staff,” the palace decided to step in.

“This never happened,” they said, according to the Mirror.

Kate has attempted to simmer the constant rumors surrounding the rift between her and her new sister-in-law as well, notably during a visit to Leicester City Football Club’s King Power Stadium last week when Vanity Fair previously reported that the Duchess of Cambridge got candid about her feelings on Meghan’s pregnancy.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she told a fan when she was asked about the newest addition to the royal family. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte and Louis, so it will be really special.”